How to watch UFC 289 live stream — Nunes vs Aldana, start time, odds, full card

Watch a UFC 289 live stream

You can watch the UFC 289 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Nunes vs Aldana is not a PPV and will be part of the regular BT Sport subscription. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 289 live stream online and on TV where you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Fri, June 9 2023 Start time (main card): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12m AEST TV channel: BT Sport 1 (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US) | BT Sport (UK)

Watch UFC 289 live stream: preview and prediction

The UFC carnival heads to Canada for its first show in the country for four years with a bill headlined by a women's bantamweight title clash between the legendary Amanda Nunes and Mexico's Irene Aldana.

Widely regarded as the best female fighter of all time, Nunes will be making the first defence of her second reign as UFC women’s 135lb champ, having reclaimed the belt from Julianna Pena in last year's rematch.

Tonight's headline event had originally been planned as trilogy bout between Nunes and Peña, however the American was forced to pull out owing to a rib injury, with Aldana drafted in as a late replacement.

A win for Aldana would be seen as a major upset, but the experienced Mexican fighter is not being underestimated by her opponent, with Nunes claiming that Aldana is “more technical” than Peña and praiseing her “knockout power.”

Saturday's co-main event will meanwhile feature an intriguing clash between former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Oliveira is looking to bounce back from his loss to current champ Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, while Dariush is on an eight-fight winning streak and will be hoping this fight leads to a title showdown with Makhachev.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3am BST. The Nunes vs Aldana cagewalks are expected at around 1am ET / 6am BST. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 289 live stream, so you can catch Nunes vs Aldana and the rest in the Octagon, from anywhere.

UFC 289 live stream: watch Nunes vs Aldana in the US without cable

See UFC 289 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Nunes and Aldana expected to enter the Octagon some time from 1am ET / 10pm PT – depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 289. 2. UFC 289 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $124.98. That gets you both the UFC 289 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $99.99 alone. 3. UFC 289 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 289 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $92.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $12.99 for the Disney Bundle.

UFC 289 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

UFC 289 and one month of the Disney Bundle $92.98

Get UFC 289 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 289 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's $12.99 per month (with ads) thereafter if you'd like to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 289 live stream without a PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 289 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top rank live sporting content.

How to watch Nunes vs Aldana: live stream UFC 289 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 289 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Just be warned that live coverage kicks off at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning on BT Sport 1, and the main card action is set to start at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £29.99 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.

Nunes vs Aldana: live stream UFC 289 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 289 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. Nunes vs Aldana is expected to start at around 1am ET / 10pm PT.

UFC 289 live stream: how to watch Nunes vs Aldana online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 289 and Nunes vs Aldana available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 12pm AEST on Sunday morning. Nunes vs Aldana are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 3pm. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Nunes vs Aldana live stream: how to watch UFC 289 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering UFC fans in New Zealand a Nunes vs vs Aldana live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. The headline Oliveira vs Dariush fight is expected any time from around 5pm, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Amanda Nunes? Often cited as the the greatest female fighter in MMA history, Nunes is a reigning two-division UFC champion at Featherweight and Bantamweight. Currently ranked number 1 in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings and now in her 15th year as a professional MMA fighter, Nunes stands as the only fighter to have defended two UFC titles while holding both.

Who is Irene Aldana? Hailing from Culiacán, in Sinaloa, Mexico, Aldana made her professional MMA debut in 2012 and quickly gained attention for her striking abilities and relentless fighting style. Making her UFC debut four years later, Aldana's career has seen many peaks and troughs, but the 35-year-old appears to have regained form and purpose following two big wins in a row, having stunned Yana Santos with her boxing skills before delivering an impressively creative heel-kick KO of Macy Chiasson to set up this title fight.

Nunes vs Aldana: who is favorite to win? Nunes is the clear favourite with the bookies to retain her crown, with the Brazilian marked out around the 3/10 mark to win, while Aldana's odds of victory are currently floating around 12/5.

Nunes vs Aldana: recent results

Nunes' last appearance in the Octogan came last July, with The Lioness reclaiming her Bantamweight crown with a unanimous decision against Julianna Peña at UFC 277.

Aldana's last fight meanwhile saw her beat Macy Chiasson in their Catchweight division clash at UFC 279 back in September, with the Mexican claiming a technical knock-out victory thanks to a heel-kick to the liver.

UFC 289 full card and highlights

Beyond the headline fight, UFC 289's co-main event sees former champ Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush face off with a potential lightweight title shot on the cards for the victor. The main card also features a highly-anticipated middleweight showdown between Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov.

Main event

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana - for UFC bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush - Lightweight

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt - Welterweight

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr - Featherweight

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders - Middleweight

Preliminary card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis - Middleweight

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius - Women's Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng - Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder- Featherweight

Early preliminary card

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg - Flyweight

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira - Womens Strawweight