How to watch The Wilds season 2 online: stream every episode of the Amazon Original show

Amazon Prime’s thrilling young adult drama is back with a major twist: the female survivors aren’t the only ones being manipulated by a wayward scientist on a desert island. There’s a ragtag bunch of boys too, whose discovery is sure to bring a whole new emotional intensity to the show. Just scroll down below for our guide for how to watch The Wilds season 2 online from anywhere.

Created by Sarah Streicher, The Wilds introduced a disparate group of girls who, heading to Hawaii, end up stranded on an uninhabited island. Bonds form, resentments erupt, and secrets emerge as they try to survive, while also discovering they’re part of an experiment to demonstrate the superior functioning of a matriarchal society.

It’s not all peaches and cream though as we discover another island populated by a bunch of boys described as the “perfect control group”. Among the group are the introverted Rafael (Zack Calderon), activist Ivan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley) and his sworn enemy Kirin (Charles Alexander), plus Elliott Giarola as DJ, a self-confessed “man of taste”.

Which of these young men will become monsters? And how might each group react when they finally meet? In any instance, it’s sure to be TV dynamite, so read on as we detail how to watch The Wilds season 2 online with an Amazon Prime subscription.

In addition to The Wilds season 2, there are heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Call My Agent remake Ten Percent and The Underground Railroad, plus award nominated movies including The Father, Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch The Wilds season 2 from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or the same content you’d get back home isn’t available, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The Wilds season 2 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

