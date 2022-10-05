How to watch the Google Pixel 7 launch online live

The final big smartphone launch of the year is about to kick off, as Google is set to unveil its Pixel 7 line on Thursday, October 6 – which is tomorrow at the time of writing. We're expecting two phones: the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with the Google Pixel Watch – possibly among other things.

Google's biggest hardware announcement of the year is set to start at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (or 1am on Friday, October 7 AEDT).

This is a live event, but like most big smartphone launches it’s one you’ll be able to tune into without having to show up in person. So below we’ll explain exactly how to watch the Google Pixel 7 launch live, wherever you are.

When is Google’s Pixel 7 launch event – including times for the UK and Australia?

As noted above, the Google Pixel 7 launch event is on Thursday, October 6 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST. That’s a rather less sociable 1am on Friday, October 7 AEDT for those in Australia.

However, if you miss the event live, you’ll be able to catch the recording after the fact, or just read all about it on TechRadar, as things unfold.

The launch will probably last between one and two hours. The Pixel 6 launch event was only around one hour long, but this time we know we’ll be seeing the company’s first wearable too – the Google Pixel Watch – so that could add to the run time.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (Image credit: Google)

How to watch the Google Pixel 7 launch event online

You’ll be able to view the Pixel 7 launch live stream on Google’s dedicated event page (opens in new tab) for it. The stream isn’t visible at the time of writing, but it will appear there before the event starts. You can also use the ‘Add to calendar’ option on that page to get a reminder.

It’s highly likely that the stream will also be shown on the Made by Google YouTube channel (opens in new tab), but that video isn’t up yet either at the time of writing.

Once a YouTube live stream does appear we’ll embed it into this article so you can view the launch without even leaving this page.

What to expect from the Google Pixel 7 event

We’ve got a full guide covering what we expect to see at the Google Pixel 7 launch, but in brief, we’ll obviously see the Pixel 7 itself, along with the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

These are expected to be somewhat similar to their Pixel 6 predecessors, but with a new Tensor G2 chipset, a tweaked design and – at least in the case of the Pixel 7 Pro – improvements to the camera, with a 5x optical zoom rumored among other things.

It’s worth noting that while some things are just rumors, Google itself has confirmed the design and the new chipset, so there may not be too many surprises.

An official image of the Google Pixel Watch (Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel Watch will also be getting fully unveiled, and this too has been teased by Google numerous times in recent months, so we have a good idea of what it looks like, complete with a circular, domed face. This is the company’s first smartwatch too, so it’s quite a big deal.

For whatever reason, Google decided it couldn't wait to unveil its new mesh WiFi system, and new Nest WiFi Pro, along with a new second-gen wired Nest Doorbell, so Thursday's event looks as like though it'll hold a mobile focus first and foremost.

What we probably won’t see – even though Google has confirmed it exists – is the Pixel Tablet, as this isn’t landing until 2023; though it’s possible aspects of it will be revealed. We also don’t expect to see the rumored foldable Pixel Fold smartphone – though it’s not impossible that this will show up too.