Google Pixel 7 event live blog - Pixel phones, Pixel Watch and all the big news as it happens

After what seems like an interminable wait, the Google Pixel 7 event will finally introduce us to Google's latest (and greatest) smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

These two flagship phones were first teased at Google IO 2022 back in May, then hidden away again until today (Thursday, 6 Oct), a five-month pause that's merely increased the anticipation ahead of the launch. And there's more - because today's event will also see the debut of the Pixel Watch, a device that's been rumored for literally years and which we'll finally meet in all its glory.

And of course we could also be treated to other new devices; Google isn't against dropping in its own 'just one more thing' reveals from time to time.

The good news is that you can follow the whole thing live with us right here. The event is due to start at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT today in the UK and US, and at 1am AEDT on Friday in Australia, and we've got a separate guide to how to watch the Google Pixel 7 launch. We've also included Google's holding page for the YouTube live feed below so you can watch along right here.

So read on for all the last-minute rumors in the run-up to the launch and follow it with us live as it happens.

Google Pixel 7 event — what to expect

Google Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 doesn't look like being a huge deviation from the Pixel 6, but it will have a few upgrades. Google has already confirmed it will run on a new Tensor G2 chipset, for instance, while a new aluminum design and colors will also freshen things up.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is likely to get a couple more changes than the standard model, including, if rumors are correct, an increase in optical zoom from 4x to 5x plus a new Macro Focus mode. It will of course also get Tensor G2 and the visual redesign.

Google Pixel Watch

We already know that the Pixel Watch will run Wear OS and will be Android phones only, and we also know that its fitness tech will be powered by Fitbit. And of course we know exactly what it will look like, because Google already revealed its sleek, curvaceous form.