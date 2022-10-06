Last minute Pixel 7 Pro leaks show a stylish phone with lacklustre performance

Audio player loading…

Today’s the day when all the Google Pixel 7 leaks will finally dry up, because the phone – alongside the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch – is being unveiled in just a few hours. We've got a Pixel 7 event live blog up and running for you to follow along with, but ahead of the launch, two final leaks have emerged regarding the Pixel 7 Pro, and they paint a mixed picture.

First up, there’s a benchmark leak from Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a decent track record – spotted by GSMArena (opens in new tab). This shows a Geekbench 5 multi-core result of 3,149, a single-core result of 1,068, and a benchmark on AnTuTu of 801,116.

In all cases higher scores are better but across the board these are only a modest improvement on the Google Pixel 6 Pro. In our own tests we found the Pixel 6 Pro achieved a Geekbench 5 multi-core result of 2,760, for example.

Google Pixel 7 Pro benchmark scoresGeekbenchSingle Core - 1068Multi Core - 3149Antutu V9 - 801116These scores are more or less close to Snapdragon 888/888+Tensor G2 is still behind flagship SoCs but will take lead in ISP & AI performanceExcited for Pixel 7 series?October 5, 2022 See more

While these scores beat last year’s phone, they still trail the flagship competition, with our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review recording a score of 3,417 for example, while the iPhone 14 Pro scored a massive 5,345.

Indeed, Brar notes that the Pixel 7 Pro’s results are roughly in line with the Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888 Plus, which are chipsets that were found in flagship phones from 2021.

However, it’s not all bad news, because Brar claims the Pixel 7 Pro’s chipset – which we know to be the Tensor G2 – will take the lead in ISP (image signal processing) and AI performance. Now, on to some more positive news...

While the Pixel 7 Pro might lack a little for power, it could at least look great, going by a leaked video of the phone in Hazel, shared by @saiyanpride92 (opens in new tab) (via Phone Arena (opens in new tab)), as it looks a lot shinier and more eye-catching than marketing images previously suggested.

This phone is expected to carry a premium price but – based on this video at least – it should look good enough to justify that.

Pixel 7 pro you say? pic.twitter.com/FKAKeXWGq3October 5, 2022 See more

Analysis: plenty of power for most people

While it’s in some ways disappointing that the Pixel 7 Pro will likely trail other flagship phones for sheer power, it’s not surprising, given that the Pixel 6 line was the same. It’s also not likely to be much of a problem.

In our Pixel 6 Pro review, we found performance was smooth and it never felt lacking for grunt, which is no surprise, since high-end smartphones arguably have more power than they need in most cases.

The benchmark numbers keep going up for new models, but in real-world use the differences are often unnoticeable.

That said, if you’re into demanding mobile games, or the like, then you might want to consider a beefier handset; for everyone else, the Pixel 7 Pro has a good shot at ranking among the best phones out there.