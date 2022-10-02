Four things we expect at the Google Pixel 7 launch, and two we don't

One of the final big phone events of 2022 is almost here, as Google is set to fully unveil the Pixel 7 on October 6.

That’s not all we’ll see though – the company has already confirmed much of what will be on show, and there’s the possibility of other things too. Below we’ve detailed exactly what we’ll definitely see and what else is likely.

Then, below that you’ll find key hardware that we’re not expecting to see in October, because there are some things that Google is keeping for 2023.

1. Google Pixel 7

(Image credit: Google)

It wouldn’t be the Pixel 7 launch if we didn’t see the Pixel 7. This has been confirmed to be in attendance and – along with the Pixel 7 Pro, which we’ll discuss below – is likely to be the star of the show.

That said, the Google Pixel 7 might not actually be all that much of an upgrade on the Pixel 6, with leaks and rumors pointing to a near-identical specs list.

There will be some upgrades though – Google itself has confirmed the phone will have a new Tensor G2 chipset, which is sure to mean a power boost, and the company has also revealed a new design for the phone.

It retains its predecessor’s distinctive camera visor, but decks it out in aluminum, and the company will sell the phone in new Obsidian, Snow and Lemongrass shades. These changes make for a classier, more premium, but less playful look than the Pixel 6.

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro is also confirmed to be showing up on October 6, and as with the Pixel 7, Google has already revealed some details about this phone – including that it will have a new Tensor G2 chipset and a tweaked design, with a shiny metal camera bar and a new selection of colors for the back.

Beyond that we’re mostly in leak territory, and they paint a picture of a very similar phone to the Pixel 6 Pro. But that’s not necessarily a huge issue, since that phone already has a big, QHD+ 120Hz screen, excellent cameras, and a large battery.

Still, if you already have the Pixel 6 Pro then the Pixel 7 Pro might not give you many reasons to upgrade.

3. Google Pixel Watch

(Image credit: Google)

The last of the confirmed things is the Google Pixel Watch, which the company has also teased and shared some details of in advance.

We know the design then, which you can see in the image above. It includes a circular face and a proprietary strap.

We also know that the Pixel Watch will run Wear OS and that it will only be compatible with Android phones – so iPhone owners won’t be able to use it. Fitbit tech will power the health and fitness features, and you’ll be able to track your progress against personal fitness goals.

The actual specs of the Google Pixel Watch aren’t yet confirmed though, so that’s something we’ll find out for sure on October 6 – along with confirmed pricing.

4. New Nest stuff

(Image credit: Google)

Google has mentioned that new Nest products are on the way, but hasn’t said exactly what. So while we’ll likely see something with Nest branding on October 6, we’re not certain what it will be yet.

However, FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filings suggest there’s a new Nest Wi-Fi router coming soon, so that’s one likely candidate. This will reportedly support Wi-Fi 6E, but we don’t know much else about it yet.

It’s also possible that we’ll see a second-gen wired Nest Doorbell, as back in 2021, Google said this was coming in 2022, and we haven’t yet seen it. The company said this would offer continuous video recording when paired with a Nest Aware subscription, which is a major omission on the current wired Nest Doorbell.

What we probably won’t see

(Image credit: Google)

While Google looks set to announce a lot of things on October 6, there are two devices that we’re not expecting to see.

First up there’s the Google Pixel Tablet, which the company has teased but has specifically said won’t launch before 2023, so there’s still a little while to wait for that.

Then there’s the Pixel Fold – Google’s first foldable smartphone. Various leaks had suggested we’d see this in late 2022, so it’s not impossible it will make an appearance on October 6, but it’s not looking likely.

We’d expect to have heard a whole lot more about the Pixel Fold by now if it really was about to launch, so we’d be surprised if it does land on October 6 – which in turn means it probably won’t launch in 2022, as Google is unlikely to have another phone event before next year.

But you never know, maybe the company has kept its best foldable phone contender quite under wraps, so it’s got a big surprise to show off. We’ll find out for sure soon.