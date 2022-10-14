How to watch Shantaram: stream the Charlie Hunnam crime drama

Charlie Hunnam plays Lin, an escaped convict on the lam in bustling Bombay, in this adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel of the same name, Shantaram. It’s a breathless and moving tale about friendship, redemption, and attempting to escape your past. Below we explain how you can watch Shantaram online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world now.

Shantaram – meaning “Man of God’s Peace” – has been made into a riveting drama by Steve Lightfoot and Eric Warren Singer, the Academy Award-nominated co-writer of American Hustle. Meanwhile, award-winning Australian director Justin Kurzel (The True History of the Kelly Gang) was hired to film multiple episodes for the series.

Dubbed the “Building Society Bandit”, Lin is serving a 19-year sentence in Pentridge Prison, Australia, when he makes his daring escape, smuggling himself out of the country and into India. There he befriends Prabhu (Shubham Saraf), the “number one tour guide in Bombay”, embarks on a romance with the alluring Karla (Antonia Desplat), and becomes a formative figure in one of the local slums by establishing a free medical clinic. But his path to redemption proves to be far from straightforward.

This 12-part series offers a vivid portrayal of 1980s Bombay and a dramatic, semi-autobiographical account of a tumultuous life. Just read on to find out how to watch Shantaram.

How to watch Shantaram online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) This compelling new drama series, starring Charlie Hunnam as one of Australia’s most wanted men in the 1980s, lands on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) from Friday, October 14 at 12am PT / 3am ET, where the first three episodes will be available to binge immediately and with new episodes added weekly. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, there's currently a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial (opens in new tab) for you to try it out. If you choose to continue, the Apple TV Plus cost (opens in new tab) thereafter works out as $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month (opens in new tab).

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast or Apple TV Plus on Roku, in addition to Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – now over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Bad Sisters (opens in new tab) is one of the more recent hits popular with audiences and critics.

But the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations back in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Ghostwriter season 3 lands on October 21, just in time for spooky season. A revival of the highly acclaimed children's series that ran from 1992-1995, the eponymous Ghostwriter returns to solve mysteries with a whole new cast – Nour Assaf, Princess Mapp, Daire McLeod – and bring characters to life from popular works of fiction. Expect to see the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz and characters from Charlotte’s Web this time around.

A little later but eliciting much festive anticipation is Spirited, released on November 18 and featuring Will Ferrell (Elf), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), and Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures). It’s a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol imagined as a Christmas-themed musical, directed and co-written by Sean Anders and John Morris (Hot Tub Time Machine, Daddy's Home). With Ferrell and Reynolds co-producing too, let’s hope this turns out to the Scrooged (1988) of Generation Z.

And on December 9 comes awards season bait Emancipation, starring Will Smith as an abused slave called Peter who escapes Louisiana and heads North to join the Union Army. Directed by Training Day director Antoine Fuqua and also starring Ben Foster (Hostiles) as Peter’s dogged pursuer, Emancipation looks to be an intensely emotional, action-packed thrill ride.