How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3 online - gotta love yourself or no one else ever will, broh

Episode 3 of Rick and Morty season 6, Bethic Twinstinct, has possibly the eeriest tagline so far: 'gotta love yourself or no one else ever will, broh'. Thankfully the title doesn't involve Morty, so we might be in for something relatively clean. But, then again, this is Rick and Morty, so probably not. Prepare for more intergalactic mayhem as we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3 online with our guide below.

*Warning – contains season 6 episode 2 spoilers*

W Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3 Release date: September 18 (US & CA) | September 19 (UK) New episodes: Sundays at 11pm ET | Mondays 4am BST FREE stream: All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Adult Swim | Sling TV (US)

The teaser trailer for episode three brings us back to the world of video gaming after the previous encounter saw Rick, Morty and Summer trying to escape a hostage situation from intergalactic arcade Blips and Chitz. This time it's console gaming of a sort.

While it's easy to focus on the Street Fighter parody entertainment, though, the title of the episode seems to suggest that this one's going to be a Beth-heavy adventure. Possible both Beths...

Keep reading for our guide on how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3 online, and from anywhere in the world now.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3 FREE

(opens in new tab) If you're in the UK, then catching new episodes of season 6 will be a breeze. Episode 3 will air in the UK on Monday, September 19, and absolutely free thanks to E4. This means Rick and Morty season 6 will be free to stream on-demand too (for those with a valid TV license) on the channel's All 4 service (opens in new tab) - just make sure you have a valid TV license. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch All4 from abroad. (opens in new tab) Rick and Morty episodes are first aired at the same time as in the US. So, while that's 11pm ET, it's a slightly less convenient 4am BST when they land in the UK. Thankfully episodes will be available to watch at your convenience on-demand on All4 after they've been broadcast. If you’d rather catch it again on TV, episodes will also be shown every Sunday at 10pm BST from September 19.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3: stream every episode in the US

(opens in new tab) Adult Swim is the place to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3 on Sunday, September 18 at 11pm ET, with new episodes dropping at the same time each week. If you're already set up with a TV package that includes Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, then you're all ready to go! How to watch Rick and Morty without cable For cord-cutters we recommend Sling TV channels (opens in new tab), with Adult Swim offered as part of both Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. Those packages would usually cost you $35 a month, but right now Sling TV has a special offer where you get the first month for half-price (opens in new tab). Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, offering ESPN, Motortrend, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel, while Sling Blue is your best bet if you're into great TV dramas and documentaries, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, A&E and FX.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3 in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadians wanting to stream Rick and Morty season 6 episode 3 are in luck, as new episodes will air in line with the US every Sunday at 11pm ET on STACKTV. STACKTV is offered for standalone streaming in Canada via Amazon Prime Video - and more specifically the STACKTV add-on (opens in new tab) available through the service. Prime membership in Canada costs CA$9.99 a month, and Stack TV will run you an additional $12.99 - but both offer free trials (opens in new tab) you can use to watch Rick and Morty season 6 online for free. It's also possible to watch Adult Swim on cable-cutting service FuboTV. Get the 7-day FREE trial of FuboTV here (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 in Australia

(opens in new tab) You'll be able to stream all new episodes of the latest season of Rick and Morty Down Under via Netflix (opens in new tab), with episode 3 available from Monday, September 19. New episodes will drop every Monday on the streaming service, with Netflix having exclusive rights to the show in Australia. You can also catch up on seasons 1-5 there too.