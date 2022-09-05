How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 online - stream new episodes now from anywhere

Rick and Morty are back for season 6. Dan Harmon's Emmy Award-winning space adventuring cartoon comedy show rides off again into the multiverse for the show's sixth season from September 4 or September 5, depending upon where you are in the world. Keep reading to find out exactly how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 where you are, including ways to watch for FREE!

Warning: spoilers ahead!

How to watch Rick and Morty season6 online Premiere date: September 4 (US and Canada) | September 4 (UK) New episodes: every Sunday at 11pm ET/ 4am BST FREE stream: All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Adult Swim | Sling TV (US) Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Kari Wahlgren

The latest run of the hugely popular animated show drops us in right at the point of Season 5's stirring cliffhanger that left us pondering Evil Morty's exit from Rick's Central Finite Curve. With the Rick and Morty left marooned in space and Evil Morty possibly out of the show for good, all bets are now off as to which direction the show now goes in.

The finale's epic event's also mean Rick is no longer the smartest being throughout the universe, and his once all-powerful portal gun no longer works. How the dysfunctional duo work their way out of the mess remains to be seen, but expect more relentless mocking of Jerry, poop jokes aplenty and a fair helping of dangerous explosions.

Read on to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 no matter where you are in the world with free viewing options in certain countries.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 FREE

(opens in new tab) If you're in the UK, then catching new episodes of season 6 will be an absolute breeze. New episodes air weekly in the UK for free thanks to E4. This means Rick and Morty season 6 is also free to stream (for those with a valid TV license) on the channel's All 4 service (opens in new tab) - just make sure you have a valid TV license. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch All4 from abroad. (opens in new tab) Rick and Morty episodes are first aired at the same time as in the US. So, while that's 11pm ET, it's a slighty less convenient 4am BST when they land in the UK. Thankfully episodes will be available to watch at your connivence on demand on All4 after they've been broadcast. If you’d rather catch it again on TV, episodes will also be shown every Sunday at 10pm BST from September 11.

How to watch Rick and Morty online from outside your country

Not at home when new episodes of Rick and Morty air? If you're going to be away, you will find the content you are trying to watch is geo-blocked where you are.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6: stream in the US

(opens in new tab) As ever, Adult Swim is the place to watch Rick and Morty season 6, with new episodes dropping each Sunday at 11pm ET, starting back on September 4. So if you're already set up with a TV package that includes Cartoon Network and Adult Swim then you're all ready to go! How to watch Rick and Morty without cable For cord-cutters we recommend Sling TV channels (opens in new tab), with Adult Swim offered as part of both Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. Those packages would usually cost you $35 a month, but right now Sling TV has a special offer where you get the first month for half-price (opens in new tab). Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, offering ESPN, Motortrend, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel, while Sling Blue is your best bet if you're into great TV dramas and documentaries, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, A&E and FX. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadians wanting to stream Rick and Morty season 6 are in luck, as new episodes are airing in line with the US each Sunday at 11pm ET on STACKTV. STACKTV is offered for standalone streaming in Canada via Amazon Prime Video - and more specifically the STACKTV add-on (opens in new tab) available through the service. Prime membership in Canada costs CA$7.99 a month, and Stack TV will run you an additional $12.99 - but both offer free trials (opens in new tab) you can use to watch Rick and Morty season 6 online for free. If you're outside of Canada right now, don't worry - just grab a good VPN (opens in new tab) and you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty in Australia

(opens in new tab) You'll be able to stream all new episodes of the latest season of Rick and Moray Down Under via Netflix (opens in new tab). New episodes are set to drop every Monday on the streaming service from September 5, with Netflix having exclusive rights to the show in Australia. You can also catch up on seasons 1-5 there too. If you're abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Rick and Morty, don't worry - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.