How to watch Microsoft’s Build 2017 keynote livestreams

On May 10, bright and early at 8am PT (11am ET / 4pm BST / 1am May 11 AEST) from Seattle, Washington, Microsoft will show us the near future of Windows 10 at Build 2017.

You read that right, the first Build 2017 keynote starts mighty early for those on the west coast, and at a more reasonable hour for the rest of the western world.

Most anticipated are concrete details and, frankly, new features regarding Redstone 3, the codename for Microsoft’s autumn Windows 10 update. Though, we may well hear about the freshly-leaked Windows 10 HomeHub as well as Cortana-powered smart speakers.

How to watch the Build 2017 keynote livestreams

First things first, know that there are two major Build 2017 keynotes, with the first to take place on May 10 starting at 8am PT (11am ET / 4pm BST / 1am May 11 AEST) and the second one to occur on May 11 at 8:30am PT (11:30am ET / 4:30pm BST / 1:30am May 12 AEST). Both livestreams will be made available through the following link:

Note that both keynotes will be broadcast via the above link. Beyond that, it appears that Microsoft’s stream will support all browsers.

As for what else to expect, know that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and EVPs Scott Guthrie, Harry Shum, and Terry Myerson will get on stage for keynotes both on Wednesday and Thursday. Strap in for heavy helping of Redstone.