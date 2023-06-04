How to watch Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote

One of the biggest dates in Apple's calendar is almost here, with WWDC 2023 kicking off soon.

This is the 2023 edition of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where we expect to see exciting iOS and macOS drops as well as new M2-powered Macs and the 15-inch MacBook Air (2023).



However, most of the hype surrounding this year's WWDC event is focused on whether or not Apple will finally showcase its long-rumored Apple VR headset.

We expect news across Apple's entire range, including iPhone, Macs, iPads and wearables, so get ready to hear more about iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17.

Fortunately, that’s easy to do, wherever you happen to be in the world, and we’ve detailed exactly how to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote, hosted by CEO Tim Cook, below.

When is WWDC 2023?

WWDC 2023 kicks off June 5, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which works out as June 6, 3am ACT. That's the time to set a reminder for – and we'll be covering all of the announcements live from Apple Park in Cupertino, so make sure to follow it along here on TechRadar.



If you can't tune in live, don't worry. The videos will be available after the live event and you'll be able to catch up on Youtube and follow along here on the site with our WWDC 2023 live blog.

How to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote

Apple's keynote will be hosted on the company's official YouTube channel, and you can also watch it using the video above, so you won’t even need to leave this page to tune in! We expect the live stream to be available on Apple's WWDC site as well.

Thanks to the leaks, we have a good idea of what to expect from the mixed reality headset, and you'll find some of those details further down in this article, or you can use the links above to read everything we've heard so far about them.

There could be other announcements as well though, and we’ve covered what we expect in more detail further down, but suffice to say, this event will be worth tuning into if you’re interested in software announcements.

What to expect at the WWDC 2023 keynote

Apple Reality Pro

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo)

Rumors about an Apple VR headset have been growing steadily this year – and the WWDC 2023 invite appears to hint at the lenses used in some VR goggles.

While many reliable analysts have suggested that the Apple Reality Pro headset (as it's rumored to be called) will debut at WWDC 2023, other rumors have suggested that production delays could see it miss Apple's big developer conference.

Right now, its appearance alongside a new Apple xrOS operating system at WWDC looks increasingly likely, but there's a chance it could be a developer preview ahead of a full launch later this year. Given it's been rumored for years, that would be fine by us.

You can't have an Apple mixed-reality headset without a brand new operating system to power it – and the rumors suggest Apple has settled on the name 'xrOS' for its next big software platform.

The arrival of a new Apple OS would be a huge deal and WWDC 2023 is a good place as any to introduce it, given it'll be packed to the rafters with excited app developers. The xrOS platform will likely be designed to take advantage of the huge array of chips, cameras and sensors that Apple's apparently packed into the Reality Pro (the rumored name for its headset).

Expect to see familiar apps (like Freeform, FaceTime, Apple TV Plus and more) reinvented for a mixed-reality experience.

Mac Pro (2023)

(Image credit: Brittany Hosea-Small/ AFP/ Getty Images)

Last year, hopes were high for a new Mac Pro at WWDC 2022, which is traditionally an industry conference more than a consumer product event.

A Mac Pro, which is an industry-grade workstation costing a gajillion dollars (ok, not literally), is perfectly suited for a debut before all the developers who might reasonably be working on one or at least developing with that workstation in mind.

It's also the last major Apple product that hasn't switched over to Apple's in-house silicon, so it makes sense to finally cut ties with Intel and put out a new Mac Pro 2023 workstation PC.

15-inch MacBook Air (2023)

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / Future)

After initially dismissing rumors about a 15-inch MacBook Air as an unlikely WWDC 2023 launch, we've started to change our mind – a larger version of our number one pick for the title of best laptop now looks on the cards, according to the latest rumors.

This speculation, picked up by MacRumors, suggests that Apple is building up stock of a new MacBook, with a 15-inch MacBook Air being the most likely candidate. It'll likely feature the same M2 chip as the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) and, of course, a larger screen that could be ideal for those like to edit videos and photos on the go.

Of course, these are just rumors and there's a chance the new Air might not appear until later this year.

We expect this year's WWDC 2023 event to be full of new software and hardware announcements, and we're waiting on bated breath to see just what Apple has been cooking up over the past year.

We've brushed on just a few of the potential drops we might see on June 5, but if you would like to check out the entire list of rumors, suspected drops, leaks and more head over to our WWDC hub and check out some of the cool products we might see during the event.

