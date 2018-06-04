How to download and install macOS Mojave 10.14 Developer Preview right now

At this year’s WWDC 2018 conference, Apple announced macOS Mojave 10.14 . This is the latest version of Apple's operating system that runs on Macs and MacBooks, and it looks set to come with some pretty exciting new features.

The final release of macOS Mojave 10.14 will be available later on in 2018. However, if you can’t wait that long, there are ways to download and install macOS 10.14 early.

This involves downloading and installing the early Developer Preview (and later Public Beta) versions of macOS Mojave 10.14, which won’t include all of the features of the final release – but will possibly come with bugs and errors while the software is being finalised.

If you don’t want your Mac or Macbook crashing at random times while you’re working, we’d strongly recommend waiting until the final stable release of macOS 10.14 Mojave later this year, or even wait for a few weeks afterwards to be entirely certain there are no bugs or issues.

At this early stage you will need to enrol in the Apple Developer Program, which requires a payment of $100 (about £69, AU$140). This will allow you to download and install the macOS Mojave 10.14 Developer Preview.

If you can wait a little longer, the macOS Mojave 10.14 public beta will become available to all Mac and MacBook owners later in June – and that will be free.

Back up your Mac before upgrading to macOS Mojave 10.14 Developer Preview

Whenever you upgrade your operating system – and especially when you’re trying out an early Developer Preview or beta version – we highly recommend backing up the files on your Mac, so if anything goes wrong you can quickly restore your machine to its previous working order.

So before you download and install macOS Mojave 10.14, make sure your Mac is backed up. For information on how to do this, head over to our ultimate guide to backing up your Mac .

macOS runs on several of the best laptops available today

How to enroll in the Apple Developer Program

If you really want to try out the macOS Mojave 10.14 Developer Preview, and you’re not currently enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program, then go to the Apple Developer Program enrollment webpage, which will show you everything you need to sign up.

You'll need an Apple ID, and provide your basic personal information. Click the 'Start Your Enrollment' to begin and then follow the instructions. Remember, you'll need to pay $100 (about £69, AU$140) to enroll.

How to download macOS 10.14 Mojave Developer Preview

Once signed up for the Apple Developer Program, you can download the developer preview of the macOS Mojave 10.14. Go to the Apple Developer Download Center website and follow the instructions to download and install macOS 10.14 Developer Preview onto your Mac.

The download itself should only take a couple of minutes on a broadband network connection. Though, for users with data caps to worry about, it’s around 4.8GB in size.

Once macOS Mojave 10.14 Developer Preview has been downloaded in its entirety, a new window will open prompting you to agree to Apple’s terms and conditions. From there, all you have to do is select the disk you want to install the OS on (we recommend an SSD to take advantage of the new Apple File System) and the process of installing macOS Mojave 10.14 will begin.