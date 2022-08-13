Here's how to use Galaxy Bespoke to personalize a Samsung Z Flip 4 or Watch 5

So Samsung's newest foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, have arrived, with improved specs and designs over their year-old counterparts.

But the fashionistas among you might be galled by the color options — or lack thereof. You see, if you pop into your local cellphone store and ask to buy the phone, you'll be faced with a rather limited selection of shades for the device.

However, if you've seen any press images of the Flip you'll know Samsung has advertised a wider array of hues. That's because those handsets were designed with Galaxy Bespoke.

What is Galaxy Bespoke, you ask? Well, let us answer that question, give you a brief guide on how to use it, and help you design the foldable phone of your dreams.

What is Galaxy Bespoke?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy Bespoke is a customization system launched by Samsung in late 2021, originally developed for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4, which were then only two months old.

The system lets you customize different parts of your Galaxy device. For example, on the Z Flip, you can choose the color of the frame, as well as the two different panels on the rear of the device. On the Watch, you can edit the case and the band (and the watch face, though this is something you can do on non-Bespoke versions too).

Your customized device will admittedly cost a bit more than a non-Bespoke version, and the storage size options are often a little more limited too. That's what you get for being fussy about colors!

How to use Galaxy Bespoke

First of all, you're going to want to go to Samsung's website: click here for the Galaxy Bespoke home page (opens in new tab).

Samsung has made navigating this section so much harder than it needs to be. You have to scroll down to different sections of the page depending on which device you want to be customized. Since the gadget name is much smaller than its slogan, we'll help you out.

The first section is on the Z Flip 4, and afterward, it's the Watch 5. You can simply click 'Customize now' to enter the editing program.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In the editor, you can click on different parts of the phone (which are clearly labeled) to be given the chance to select from a range of options for them.

For most parts, like the components of the Z Flip 4, or color of the Watch case, you'll only have a few options; but when it comes to the Watch 5 straps, you'll get plenty of choices.

Once you've designed your perfect watch or flip phone, click 'Done' in the top right to jump back to the editor from whichever component you were tweaking, and then click 'Buy now' at the bottom.

You'll now be able to go through the normal process of buying a device on Samsung's website, deciding whether to trade in an old device or what kind of connectivity you want on the watch. At the time of writing, you can pre-order the gadgets, but on August 26 they'll go on sale and you'll be able to buy them straight away.

Congratulations, you've bought or pre-ordered your own-designed Samsung device (well, within the confines of the options the company offers). Hopefully, you'll feel prouder of this gadget than you would of one of the basic colors.