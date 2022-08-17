England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere

World Test Championship leaders South Africa face England at Lord's in the 1st Test of a triple-header, and having just been hammered by the Lions in their warm-up match, the Proteas know exactly what to expect from the hosts. Just don't call it Bazball. Read on as we explain how to watch an England vs South Africa live stream and see the 1st Test online from anywhere.

England's reserves put 672 runs on the board to beat the tourists by an innings and 56 runs in Canterbury last week, and although South Africa fielded a weakened team, there's good reason to be wary of their opponents.

Revitalised under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum, England have won four of their last five Tests, with Jonny Bairstow coming to the fore as one of the most destructive batsmen in the game. However, it's a risky approach that can go either way, and having already been badly burned by it, Dean Elgar will be doubly determined to show up its faults.

He'll have to do so without the injured Duanne Olivier, the only quick to emerge from the Lions thrashing with his reputation intact, while Kagiso Rabada is still recovering from an ankle issue. Anrich Nortje, Lungisani Ngidi and Simon Harmer will be key to the Proteas' hopes.

Understanding England's ultra-aggressive new approach is one thing, but tempering it is another. Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable England vs South Africa 1st Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

1st Test : August 17-21 一 Lord's Cricket Ground, London 一 11am BST / 12pm SAST

: August 17-21 一 Lord's Cricket Ground, London 一 11am BST / 12pm SAST 2nd Test : August 25-29 一 Old Trafford, Manchester 一 11am BST / 12pm SAST

: August 25-29 一 Old Trafford, Manchester 一 11am BST / 12pm SAST 3rd Test: September 8-12 一 The Oval, London 一 11am BST / 12pm SAST

How to watch England vs South Africa for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch England vs South Africa on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 8pm AEST on each day of the 1st Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch England vs South Africa Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official England vs South Africa broadcasting options for the UK, South Africa, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs South Africa Test series. Play gets underway at 11am BST throughout the 1st Test, with Sky's coverage starting well ahead of time, at 10am on the opening day and 10.15am thereafter. Find the best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the England vs South Africa series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to safely live stream the action.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch England vs Proteas: live stream Test cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the England vs Proteas 1st Test in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway at 12pm SAST on each day of the match. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the England vs South Africa Test series, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST on each day of the match. Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will telecast the 1st Test with English commentary. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch England vs South Africa live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream 1st Test in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans can watch England vs South Africa on Spark Sport in New Zealand, but with play set to get underway at 10pm NZST across all five days of the 1st Test, you're going to have to stay up seriously late to catch the action live. The better news is that Spark Sport offers a 7-day free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps action, The Hundred, as well as F1 and MotoGP racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

England vs South Africa live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US