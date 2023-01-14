Dolphins vs Bills live stream: how to watch the NFL playoff game online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dolphins vs Bills live stream Kick-off: Sunday, January 15, 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT / 6.05pm GMT TV channel: CBS Live stream: Paramount+ (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky (UK) | 7Plus (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Dolphins vs Bills live stream: game preview

The Dolphins are back in the playoffs for the first time in six years, but even before kick-off it's all going wrong, with several key players, most notably starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, picking up injuries. However, Mike McDaniel's men can take heart from being one of just three teams to have got the better of Buffalo this season. Read on as we explain how to watch a Dolphins vs Bills live stream online from anywhere – including FREE options in some places.

The Fins came within minutes of doing the double over their AFC East rivals, but Josh Allen did what Josh Allen does to ensure the series was split. But that doesn't tell half the story. The Dolphins defense earned an unwanted piece of history by becoming the first team to surrender 700 passing yards and 100 rushing yards to one player in a single season, and it's unlikely that they'll ever risk blitzing him again.

However, before McDaniel sets about tackling the sizeable problem of Allen, there are serious personnel issues to iron out. With Tua out with a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated finger Skylar Thompson is expected to start. Not only is he a rookie, he also has the lowest passer rating in the NFL this season.

Thought the Dolphins' odds couldn't get longer? You'd be wrong – Raheem Mostert, who racked up 136 yards in the second game against the Bills, broke his thumb last week. Of course, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are amongst the league's elite receivers, but they'll only be able to produce the goods if they actually get the ball.

It's the preseason favorites against the biggest outsiders in the playoffs, and you can follow our guide on how to watch a Dolphins vs Bills live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Bills vs Dolphins game kicks off at 5.05am AEDT on Monday morning, and NFL fans in Australia who don't mind the early start can tune in for FREE via Channel 7 (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game of the playoffs live. That means viewers can also fire up a free Bills vs Dolphins live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Subscription services Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) are also showing the game, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Dolphins vs Bills from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Dolphins vs Bills from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Dolphins vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Dolphins vs Bills game on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT on Sunday. How to watch Dolphins vs Bills without cable If you haven't got CBS as part of a cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via Paramount Plus. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab), meaning new customers can live stream Dolphins vs Bills and possibly another game or two for nothing. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes CBS, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Dolphins vs Bills: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Dolphins vs Bills kicks off at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Dolphins vs Bills is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Patriots vs Bills on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

