Cowboys vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

It seems like yesterday that Cooper Kupp was leading the Rams to glory at SoFi Stadium, but it's all about Cooper Rush as the Cowboys visit the West Coast. Since Dak Prescott's injury the previously little-known quarterback has led Dallas to three straight wins as a starter, but can he keep out of the clutches of Aaron Donald? Read on as we explain how to watch a Cowboys vs Rams live stream online from anywhere.

It's safe to say that the Rams' quest to run it back isn't going to plan. They're 2-2 for the season and playing on a short week after probably their worst display so far. But getting thumped by the 49ers was a feature of last season too, and that didn't end badly.

Los Angeles' O-line is a serious problem, but it doesn't help that Matthew Stafford only has one reliable target to aim for. Kupp has been working overtime and looked exhausted after hauling in 122 yards on Monday night. Another one-man showing surely isn't going to cut it against a Cowboys' defense that's playing lights-out.

Rush has made the most of his opportunity, and a lot of that is down to making the right decisions at crunch moments, and the brilliance of CeeDee Lamb, whose numbers are getting better with every game.

With the crowd likely to be evenly split, this could be a painful occasion for the reigning Super Bowl champions, and you can follow our guide on how to watch a Cowboys vs Rams live stream wherever you are.

Cowboys vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Cowboys vs Rams game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Cowboys vs Rams directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Cowboys vs Rams without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes Fox, NFL Network, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Cowboys vs Rams from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Cowboys vs Rams from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Cowboys vs Rams: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Cowboys vs Rams game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Cowboys vs Rams game is also being televised by CTV, which unfortunately doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option.

Cowboys vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Cowboys vs Rams game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 9.25pm BST on Sunday night. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £112.99 for the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Cowboys vs Rams FREE: live stream NFL in Australia