Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

It's safe to say Chelsea haven't exactly been impressive in recent weeks. With an embarrassing 4-1 trouncing still fresh in their memories, the Blues will be desperate to save face and secure some much-needed points at Stamford Bridge in this London derby – but with Arsenal in seemingly unstoppable form, that could be a big ask. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream from wherever you are.

Turncoat Aubameyang faces Arsenal for the first time since his fractious departure in February, and the Gabonese star has only added fuel to the fire with his statement that 'it's nothing personal'. Well, you might think that, Pierre-Emerick, but we're not quite sure the Gunners will agree.

Chelsea will be without first-choice keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Ben Chilwell will also be absent after a hamstring injury against Dinamo Zabgreb midweek.

Arteta's men aren't without their knocks, though. Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is still likely to be sat on the sidelines after missing the previous eight games, and while tentative reports claim that Saka may take to the pitch, there are no guarantees. After all, World Cup dreams are on the line, here.

Whatever happens, you can expect there to be some serious fireworks. A Chelsea win could put Manchester City and Spurs right back into title contention – and a loss for the Blues is likely to flatten their already-diminishing Champions League hopes.

Follow our guide to get a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network in the States, with kick-off set for 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the majority of games (not this one though) but some fixtures are shown on the network's TV channels instead. How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Chelsea vs Arsenal in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Chelsea vs Arsenal from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Chelsea vs Arsenal. Coverage starts at 11.30am BST on BT Sport 1, ahead of a 12pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a late night though, with kick-off set for 11pm AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League online in India