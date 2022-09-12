Broncos vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Any Seahawks fans still in denial about Russell Wilson's departure are in for a rude awakening, as their hero of 10 years returns to Lumen Field in Broncos orange. Amid Super Bowl talk and having already agreed a five-year, mega-money contract extension, Russ has got to deliver for his new team, and he's far from the only person who may be feeling the pressure. Read on as we explain how to watch a Broncos vs Seahawks live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.

It's been eight years since Wilson's old backup Geno Smith entered a season as the first-choice QB, and his grip of the football couldn't possibly be shakier than his hold on the starting spot. Pete Carroll is clearly still torn between Smith and Drew Lock, who went to Seattle as part of the Wilson deal, and the Hawks are being tipped as one of the NFL's worst teams as a result.

But there's talent to be found here. Wilson and DK Metcalf ultimately would never hit the heights they were expected to, but his ceiling remains sky high, and let's not forget about Tyler Lockett, who trailed Metcalf in touchdowns last season but left him in the dust in terms of territory.

This is a huge occasion for Nathaniel Hackett too. After two years as the Packers OC, he takes charge of an NFL game for the first time, and with the AFC West as loaded as it is this season, he has to see this Seahawks clash as a golden opportunity to get off on the right foot.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Broncos vs Seahawks live stream wherever you are.

Broncos vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) NFL fans can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks game on ESPN (ESPN 2 for the Manningcast) and ABC in the US, with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Monday. How to watch Broncos vs Seahawks without cable If you haven't got any of those channels as part of a cable package, fear not because there are plenty of ways to live stream Monday Night Football. FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a cheaper cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. Another option is the streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), which is also showing the Broncos vs Seahawks game and costs just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

How to watch Broncos vs Seahawks from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Broncos vs Seahawks from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Broncos vs Seahawks: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Broncos vs Seahawks game kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Monday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Broncos vs Seahawks game is also being televised by TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option.

Broncos vs Seahawks FREE live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Monday Night Football is shown for FREE on Channel 5 every week, which means you can live stream Broncos vs Seahawks online via My5 (opens in new tab), which is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 1.15am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The Broncos vs Seahawks game is also being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £150.99 for the full season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Seahawks vs Broncos FREE: live stream NFL in Australia