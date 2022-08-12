Brentford vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

If Eric ten Hag hadn't grasped the scale of the task he faces at Man United when he first took the job, he does now. The Red Devils played atrociously in their Premier League opener, and with marquee summer signing Christian Eriksen now set for a swift reunion with the club he seemed such a perfect fit for last season, the jokes have already been written. It wouldn't be a surprise if ten Hag overhauled his entire starting XI for this one, and you can read on to find out how to watch Brentford vs Man United online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

Nobody in the United ranks emerged from the 2-1 defeat to Brighton with credit, but the performances of Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay were especially abject. From the first whistle, Man United reverted back to the bad old ways of the tail-end of last season.

There was precious little movement up front or out wide, Fred and McTominay were hapless both in possession and out of it, and Fernandes' penchant for running around like a headless chicken rendered any attempt at implementing a structure utterly futile.

A beautiful finish from Josh Dasilva completed a comeback from 2-0 down at Leicester last weekend, but it was the way that Brentford seized control of midfield that will have United fans on high alert. Thomas Frank's second-half substitutions changed the game, and the Bees faithful will be especially excited at the prospect of getting a first look at new signing Mikkel Damsgaard, who was one of the brightest stars at last summer's Euros.

It may not be for the right reasons, but there aren't many clubs more fascinating both on and off the pitch than Man United right now, so follow our guide to get a Brentford vs Man United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Brentford vs Man United: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Brentford vs Man United on both Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and NBC in the US, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. Peacock TV is the live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are also being shown on NBC and USA Network. Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Brentford vs Man United from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Brentford vs Man United in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Brentford vs Man United from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and great speeds, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Brentford vs Man United live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Brentford vs Man United on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$14.99 each month if you sign up for the CA$179.93 yearly plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Brentford vs Man United live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Brentford vs Man United is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 5pm BST, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Brentford vs Man United: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Man United on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2.30am AEST in the very early hours of Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Brentford vs Man United: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Premier League football fans can watch Brentford vs Man United on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4.30am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Brentford vs Man United: live stream Premier League online in India