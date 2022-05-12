AT&T Byron Nelson live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online and without cable

Defending champ K.H. Lee and FedEx Cup leader and Masters champ Scottie Scheffler are are among the star names set to battle it out in Texas this weekend at the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson live stream online with or without cable this week, with golf fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

Serving as many players' last work out before the PGA Championship, the line up is also set to include Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter and Xander Schauffele.

Back after taking a two-week break, the in-form Scheffler leads the betting to end Sunday as champion for the 77th edition of this event at the TPC Craig Ranch.

Expected to run him close on home turf is Spieth. The Texan has come into good form ahead of the second major of the season at Kiawah Island, with his win in last month's Valero Texas Open among five top-four finishes in his last eight starts.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic live stream online, so that you don't miss a moment.

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it.

$6.99 per month gets you ESPN+ which includes the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic and all the PGA action. The Disney Bundle ($13.99) buys you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – with the one cut-price subscription.

Watch AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 4pm ET / 1pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday and Friday. At the weekend the channel's coverage runs from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on Saturday and from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 2pm ET / 11am on Sunday. CBS is showing the action from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 7.45am ET / 4.45 am PT on Thursday through to Saturday, with Saturday's play set to start at 8am ET / 5am PT. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online.

How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson 2022 without cable

We've already explained that ESPN Plus is the best option for watching AT&T Byron Nelson without cable with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. Another strong option is FuboTV, a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. It costs from $69 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.

How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic 2022 on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of The Byron Nelson Golf Classic is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 6.30pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 5pm for Saturday's action and at 6pm for the final day's play on Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

Live stream AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Byron Nelson Golf Classic on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 9pm AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 6pm for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the evening. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream The Byron Nelson Golf Classic golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: Watch AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 the Byron Nelson Golf Classic on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Byron Nelson Golf Classic live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.