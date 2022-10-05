Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt live stream: how to watch Europa League online from anywhere

Surprise Group A leaders Bodo/Glimt have never faced an English team in a competitive fixture before, and Kjetil Knutsen will be relishing the occasion as they take on Arsenal at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's men are in excellent form but the Norwegian champions tend to save their best for the big European nights, and you can read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt live stream and catch the Europa League online, no matter where you are in the world.

To many observers they're so obscure that even their name causes confusion, but Bodo/Glimt have quietly built up a reputation as giant-killers. They beat Roma twice in European competition last season, including a 6-1 pasting, and they also did the double over Celtic.

Amahl Pellegrino is by some distance the top scorer in Eliteserien, and though he's yet to register in the Europa League so far this term, his teammates have been more than happy to chip in. Arsenal, meanwhile, are leading the way in the Premier League and coursing with confidence after a resounding 3-1 win against their fiercest rivals at the weekend. Gabriel Jesus has been a revelation for the Gunners, but Arteta may choose to rotate ahead of another massive game at the weekend.

It's a potential banana skin whomever he selects, so follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt live stream and watch the Europa League online from anywhere.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: live stream Europa League soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for 2022/23 Europa League and UCL soccer. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch Champions League football like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch an Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

A different ball game: how to watch an NFL live stream

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt live stream: how to watch Europa League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single Europa League game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of UCL and EFL Championship soccer and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside Canada and want to watch the Europa League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: live stream Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 6am AEDT on Friday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: live stream Europa League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 8am NZDT bright and early on Friday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every Europa League and UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: live stream Champions League online in India