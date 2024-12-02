These Philips Hue bulbs have glowing reviews, and they're a brilliant price this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the ideal time to stock up on Philips Hue lights to extend your existing setup, or grab a starter kit to take your first step into the world of smart lighting. There are some scintillating Cyber Monday deals on bulbs and strings at Amazon, and we've rounded up all the best offers for you right here.

If you've been waiting for the right time to start switching your lights to Hue, you can now get a Philips Hue starter kit including two screw-fitting bulbs and the Hue Bridge for only $79.98 (was $129.99) at Amazon right now. The Hue Bridge connects the bulbs to your home Wi-Fi network, to one another, and to any other Hue products you add to your setup later, allowing you to control them all through the Hue app, or a smart speaker. It's a great-value bundle, and one of the best smart home deals I've seen today.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for a selection of today's best deals on Philips Hue lights and lamps where you are.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit: was $129.99 now $79.98 at Amazon Want to get into Philips Hue? Now's the time! This starter set includes two White and Color Ambiance bulbs, plus the Hue Bridge to connect them to your home Wi-Fi network – and to any other Hue lights you choose to add. It's down to a record-low price at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Strip: was $269.99 now $129.96 at Amazon This 65in Philips Hue Play Light Strip is less than half price for Cyber Monday Friday - a super affordable way to make movies, TV and gaming more immersive. Fit it around the back of your TV, connect it to a Philips Hue Play Sync Box (sold separately) and enjoy Philips Ambilight style lighting for less.

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights (500 LEDs): was $359.99 now $251.99 at Amazon The enormously popular Festavia string lights are back to their lowest ever price at Amazon for Cyber Monday - perfect for taking your Christmas décor to the next level. You can use them indoors or outside, create your own custom scenes, use seasonal presets, sync them to music, and much more.

If you can't see the lights you're looking for here, you should also take a look at the official Philips Hue Cyber Monday sale, where you can mix and match a huge range of bulbs and lights, and score a 30% discount. These offers end tonight, so grab them while you can.

