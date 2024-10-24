Ring video doorbells are going cheap at Amazon right now with record low prices – who needs Black Friday?

Amazon is offering some huge savings on Ring video doorbells right now, with several wireless models hitting record-low prices.

For me, the most exciting offer is the new Ring Battery Doorbell, which is now just $59.99 – a saving of 40%. This particular doorbell only launched in August this year, and offers lots of features you'd expect to find in a more more expensive model, including head-to-toe HD video that lets you see visitors' faces as well as packages, plus color night vision, two-way talk, and motion detection with alerts.

Elsewhere the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is now down from $149.99 to $99.99 – another record saving. This has all the same features as the Ring Battery Doorbell, but has an even higher resolution for sharper video footage.

Normally I'd recommend waiting until the Black Friday deals roll around to grab one of the best video doorbells, but with offers like these, there's no need to wait.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This advanced video doorbell only launched this year, and it's available for a record-low price right now. It offers high-res head-to-toe video, motion detection, and color night vision – and because it's battery-operated, there's no wiring necessary.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon If you want to keep even closer tabs on what's happening around your home, this doorbell offers all the same features as the model above, and even higher-resolution video recording. It's also down to a record-low price at Amazon right now.

It's worth noting the some features of both doorbells are only available if you have a Ring Home subscription (formerly known as Ring Protect). To find out what how much a plan costs, and what extra features it includes, take a look at our do I need a Ring subscription? guide, which will run you through all the details.