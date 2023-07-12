Look no further - the best Ring Doorbell Prime Day Deal is knocking at your door

Ring Doorbells have become incredibly popular and are often an easy way to get into smart home gadgets - and this 42% Amazon Prime Day deal makes it even easier.

Safety, security, and peace of mind all come wrapped up in a little box with an iconic doorbell design. The Ring Video Doorbell included in this bundle is the 2nd-generation model, boasting 1080p resolution, solid battery life, and excellent motion tracking, all handled in Ring’s easy–to–use app.



Plus, this bundle includes a Ring Chime, which means you need not constantly have your phone with you around your home to hear when the doorbell rings or motion is detected - and it even extends your WiFi for Ring devices!

Since Amazon took over Ring way back in 2018 you’ll often find some serious discounts during Prime Day, so if you’re looking to get your hands on one for yourself, now is the best time. With this deal, you could save £49.99 on this device and ensure your comfort and safety.



Ring Video Doorbell + Chime: was £119.98 now £69.99 at Amazon

Save £49 on the Ring Video Doorbell and enjoy crisper Night Vision and two-way-talk from your phone or tablet, wherever you are. Set up Quick Replies and respond to deliveries, neighbours, unwanted visitors, and more with pre-selected messages, and receive instant notifications whenever your doorbell is pressed or motion detected.

It’s no wonder Ring Video Doorbell Plus with Chime is one of the best video doorbells out there right now, offering a full gamut of features and plenty of impressive specs for a pretty affordable price compared to some of the competition.

In our review of the Ring Video Doorbell 2, we gave the snazzy little device a heroic four stars, and for a time placed it in the second spot on our list of best video doorbells .



It’s worth keeping in mind that if you are considering access to some of the more premium capabilities of the Ring Video Doorbell, like saving recorded footage to the cloud, you’ll need to pay for Ring’s monthly Ring Protect subscription.



(Not in the UK? Keep scrolling to find deals near you)

