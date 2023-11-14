Look no further – the best Black Friday Ring Doorbell deal is knocking at your door
Knock knock! This combo deal knocks 50% off the retail price
Ring Doorbells have become incredibly popular and are often the quickest and easiest way to get into smart home gadgets. Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals mean you can start building your smart setup without breaking the bank, and right now you can get the Ring Video Doorbell + Chime on sale for half price, down from £119.98 to £59.99 at Amazon.
Safety, security, and peace of mind all come wrapped up in a little box with the iconic Ring doorbell design. The Ring Video Doorbell included in this bundle is the 2nd-generation model, boasting 1080p resolution, solid battery life, and excellent motion tracking, all handled in Ring’s easy–to–use app.
Plus, this bundle includes a Ring Chime, which means you need not constantly have your phone with you around your home to hear when the doorbell rings or motion is detected – and it even extends your Wi-Fi for Ring devices!
Of course, the Black Friday deals event is the biggest sales event of the season and Amazon is often generous when it comes to discounts on its own products. With this deal, you're saving £59.99 on this device that will ensure your comfort and safety.
Today's best Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell + Chime deal
Ring Video Doorbell + Chime: was
£119.98 now £59.99 at Amazon
Save £59 on the Ring Video Doorbell and enjoy crisper Night Vision and two-way-talk from your phone or tablet, wherever you are. Set up Quick Replies and respond to deliveries, neighbours, unwanted visitors, and more with pre-selected messages, and receive instant notifications whenever your doorbell is pressed or motion detected.
It’s no wonder Ring Video Doorbell Plus with Chime is one of the best video doorbell deals out there right now, offering a full gamut of features and plenty of impressive specs for a pretty affordable price compared to some of the competition.
In our Ring Video Doorbell 2 review, we gave the snazzy little device a heroic four out of five stars, and for a time placed it in the second spot on our list of the best video doorbells.
It’s worth keeping in mind that if you are considering access to some of the more premium capabilities of the Ring Video Doorbell, like saving recorded footage to the cloud, you’ll need to pay for Ring’s monthly Ring Protect subscription.
Not in the UK? Keep scrolling to find the best Ring Video Doorbell deals near you
