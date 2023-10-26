I've been using a smart humidifier for a month – here are 5 surprising things I've learned

Smart thermostats, smart lights, and even smart ovens are becoming increasingly commonplace, but one appliance I hadn't considered could be smart was the humble humidifier.

The last time I used a humidifier was when my youngest was a toddler and suffered from breathing problems and eczema. It seemed to make a noticeable difference but now he's older, both problems are greatly improved so the humidifier has remained in the garage since.

That was until I discovered the Govee Smart Humidifier. And it turns out that adding smart features to something that seems as basic as a humidifier can have a bigger impact than you might think.

For the past month, I've been putting this humidifier to the test and here are five things I’ve learned.

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

1. Automation is a gamechanger

Manual humidifiers are pretty straightforward: fill them with water, turn them on, and let them work their misty magic.

However, with a smart humidifier, you can set schedules to maintain the ideal humidity levels in your home, whether you're there or not. With the Govee Smart Humidifier app, you can choose from one of eight mist levels and create customized programs, such as running the humidifier continuously or having it turn off after an hour.

I didn't realise how much time I was wasting adjusting settings and turning the device on and off manually. Now, I can set it and forget it.

2. Real-time feedback is useful

With basic humidifiers, you have to guess the current humidity levels in a room. Govee’s smart humidifier can show you real-time feedback on your home's conditions.

I've found this feature great for not only keeping my home comfortable but also for helping me to maintain the optimal conditions for my indoor smart garden.

It also reveals what things impact my home’s humidity levels. For example, I knew lighting candles in my office would impact the air conditions but I didn't realise just how much.

Plus, it tells me when the water level is low, so I can fill it up before it runs dry, or it turns itself off when the chamber is empty to avoid damaging the device. It will even shut off if something knocks into it.

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

3. It's more than just a humidifier

Granted this is a feature that can also be found on basic models, but I hadn’t realised I could use humidifiers to help control my mood until I started testing the Govee Smart Humidifier.

At the bottom of the humidifier chamber is a small drawer where you can place a piece of foam coated in essential oils. As the humidifier releases mist into the air, it carries the scent of the oil through your room.

Beyond simply making your room or house smell fresh, I’ve started adding essential oils that are linked with improved concentration during the day (mainly rosemary and lemon), and which induce calm and relaxation in the evening (lavender and chamomile).

I’ve been more productive and have slept better since and while I can't directly link this to the humidifier, it's the only thing I've changed.

4. It has more potential than I thought

Despite having an increasing number of smart home devices and gadgets in my home, I was sceptical about how useful it would be to integrate a humidifier with other smart home devices. However, I was pleasantly surprised.

Connecting my smart humidifier to my Amazon Echo system was easy and now I can control the humidifier using simple voice commands. I've even set up a few automations, like turning off the humidifier when I open my windows, or turning it on an hour before my son's bedtime to prepare his room.

5. Energy savings can add up

Smart devices often get a bad rap for being expensive upfront, but they can save you money in the long run. Thanks to its energy-efficient operation and the fact I have complete, and remote, control of the Govee smart humidifier, I haven't seen any noticeable increase in my energy bills since running the humidifier for hours at a time.

Granted I wouldn't expect to see a huge rise from a single appliance but it's reassuring to know. Plus every little helps. It's a win-win situation for both my wallet and the planet.

Final thoughts

After a month with my smart humidifier, I can say that the added intelligence brings more to the table than I was expecting.

A cough that had been lingering has eased. My son's small patches of eczema look better and he even told us it wasn't feeling as itch, and I've been sleeping better. From automation and real-time feedback to energy savings, the benefits for me and my family are clear.

If you're still on the fence about adding a smart humidifier to your home, it might be time to give it a try.