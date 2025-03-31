'Hey Siri, vacuum my kitchen' is now possible as Apple Home just got support for robot vacuums
A long time coming
- Apple Home now supports select Matter-enabled robot vacuums
- Assuming your vacuum is supported, you could soon be saying, 'Siri, vacuum the kitchen'
- It's been a long time coming, as support was originally promised by the end of 2024
If you’ve been dreaming about one day saying, ‘Hey Siri, have the vacuum clean the living room and the kitchen,’ Apple’s answering your prayers. Well, at least if you have one of the eligible robot vacuum cleaners.
With iOS 18.4 – Apple’s latest software, which is rolling out right now alongside iPadOS 18.4, macOS Sequoia 15.4, tvOS 18.4, and HomePods software – Apple Home can now play nice and control eligible Matter-compatible robot vacuums from Roborock, iRobot, and Ecovacs.
It’s been a long time coming, to say the least.
Apple first promised that support for these smart home cleaners would arrive by the end of 2024, but it took a little bit longer – four months exactly. Still, the support is here with the latest release.
So what does this mean? Well, if you have a supported model from those three brands, you can add your robot vacuum to your Apple Home and control it right from there or even integrate it into an existing automation.
That latter means you could set up a routine to have your vacuum cleaner start up a session when you leave the house on Wednesdays to ensure that when you return, the floor is clean.
Additionally, within Apple Home or via Siri from really any Apple device, you’ll be able to ask the robot vacuum to clean a specific room or ask for it’s status. Now, you may need to update your robot vacuum cleaner. Roborock announced many firmware updates today that will enable the models to work with Apple Home when they roll out in early April 2025. Those include the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, Saros Z70, Saros 10, Saros 10R, Qrevo Curv, Qrevo Edge, and Qrevo Master.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Models from Ecovacs and iRobot will likely require software updates as well, and we’ll update you when we hear more about those. Regardless of whether an update is required, it’s excellent to see Apple make good on its promise of rolling out robot vacuum support to Apple Home, and it really will bolster the smart home offering.
Of course, we’re all still waiting on the AI-infused Siri as part of Apple Intelligence, which could make smart home control even better, but that’s set to arrive ‘in the coming year.’ That’ll likely need to arrive before the smart home display – aka a HomePod with a screen – that I and many others dream of, if it ever arrives.
You might also like
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Your Philips Hue cameras are getting a free upgrade to boost their battery life
I've used Blink devices for years, and its latest video doorbell is one of the best (and cheapest) around