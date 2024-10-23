Want to start your day in true Italian style? This limited-edition Porsche coffee machine has you covered

Want to start your mornings in Italian style, and have $7,000 burning a hole in your pocket? Porsche has unveiled a new manual espresso machine made in partnership with La Marzocco, one of the biggest names in premium Italian coffee makers.

The Porsche x La Marzocco Linea Micra is a compact machine that takes design cues from the 911 Carrera RSR – the car with which Porsche won the Targa Florio endurance race in 1973. That means steam and water handles modeled after the car's drive-mode switch, manual speedometer-style pressure gauges, and colors borrowed from the Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package.

The machine has a generous two-liter water tank, and an insulated steam wand that you can easily position without burning yourself. The multi-portafilter has replaceable spouts (single, double, and bottomless) made from insulating resin, which prevents heat being conducted away from the espresso.

There's integrated LED lighting so you can see exactly how fast your shot is being extracted (and stop the machine when it's done), and there's wireless connectivity so that you can switch it on and off remotely via the La Marzocco Home app, so it's warmed up and ready for when you want to start brewing a shot.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Porsche / La Marzocco ) (Image credit: Porsche / La Marzocco ) (Image credit: Porsche / La Marzocco ) (Image credit: Porsche / La Marzocco ) (Image credit: Porsche / La Marzocco )

Money no object

If that's not enough, you can round out your setup with a co-ordinating La Marzocco coffee grinder, plus matching espresso cups and saucers.

It might rank up with the best espresso machines in terms of performance, but sadly we won't be testing the Porsche x La Marzocco Linea Micra any time soon. Not only does it have an eye-watering retail price of $6,949 / £5,270 (about AU$10,400), but at the time of writing the limited run of 911 units appears to have sold out.

Looking for something a little more affordable? Our roundup of the best coffee makers has options for all budgets.

