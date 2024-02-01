Ninja’s new Double Stack Air Fryer lets you cook twice the food without eating all your kitchen worktop space

SharkNinja has revealed a whole bunch of new products for the UK and Europe including a new air fryer and combi multi-cooker.

The revelations came at an EMEA Forum event, where some 20 new Shark and Ninja products were shown off – we’ll give you all the highlights here.

Top of the list for us is the new Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer (above), where the selling point is the ability to cook double the food without eating into your kitchen worktop space as much.

By using removable racks, you get four layers of cooking in the two drawer compartments which are stacked on top of each other, with DualZone tech giving you the ability to cook for up to eight people, Ninja notes.

So, it’s possible to cook up to four different foods at the same time, and there’s the same ability to sync foods to finish simultaneously as with existing Ninja devices.

(Image credit: Ninja)

There are two different sized models of Double Stack Air Fryers, namely the SL300 with a 7.6L capacity, and the SL400 with a 9.5L capacity (above). The drawers also benefit from a non-stick ceramic coating, and there are six different modes of cooking: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.

We don’t have pricing for the Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer yet, or for any of the products unveiled here, for that matter – hopefully details will follow soon enough.

Another big launch is the new Ninja Combi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker which is an all-in-one oven and air fryer that’s again capable of preparing meals for up to eight people.

The key points here are cooking healthier meals with greater convenience and speed, with Ninja’s Air Fry tech reducing fat content by up to 75%, we’re told. You can cook up to 50% faster than a conventional oven, and it’s possible to use frozen ingredients straight out of the freezer, with no defrosting required.

There are 12 cooking settings, as the 12-in-1 name suggests: Combi Meals, Combi Crisp, Combi Bake, Prove, Rice/Pasta, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake, Reheat, Sear/Sauté, and Slow Cook.

With a 12.5L capacity and a two-level design, you can cook a main dish and two sides at the same time, and there are other useful perks like a keep warm function.

Full steam ahead

(Image credit: Shark)

Moving to Shark products, a definite point of interest is a revamped Steam & Scrub mop with Steam Blaster Technology, the latter being a powerful blast of steam to deal with tougher spots of dirt and stains on the floor.

The Steam & Scrub with Steam Blaster also has LED lights, so you won’t miss any smaller marks that might otherwise fly under the radar, and the mop is detergent-free, yet removes 99.9% of bacteria according to Shark’s testing.

Back to Ninja, then, for a further revelation: the new Ninja Thirsti Drink System. This is a device in a Sodastream vein, allowing you to make your own carbonated drinks with different flavors and the ability to choose how strong those flavors taste.

There’s a bunch of Thirsti Flavor Pods to choose from, and the flexibility to create over a thousand drink combinations in total. On the health side of the equation, there’s no added sugar, natural colors, and real fruit is used (with vitamins added in some cases, such as a Revive Flavor Pod with zinc and vitamin C).

Like ice cream? Then you’ll be pleased to hear that the Ninja CREAMi now has a Deluxe version, with four new functions. In total, you get 10 one-touch options on this machine, namely: Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, Light Ice Cream, Milkshake, Frappe, Slushi, Frozen Yogurt, Frozen Drink, and Mix-Ins.

What’s more, Ninja notes that the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe boasts 50% larger Max Tubs to allow for bigger frozen treats for the family.

Smart grilling

Ninja has also improved its grill with the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker, which is 30% bigger than the original model. This is a smart grill, too, with an app that allows for remote cooking and gives you real-time notifications on how it’s all going.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja FrostVault Cooler is another of the entirely new products here, and this cooler is split into two sections. The DryZone drawer is capable of keeping food at refrigerator temperatures (under 4.5 degrees) for up to five days, and the cold FrostVault can keep ice from melting for the same period of time. It also doubles as a seat for camping trips, to boot.

Finally, another innovation Ninja has cooked up is the ProChef Connected Thermometer. This hooks up via Bluetooth to your phone, and pipes cooking updates to the Pro Connect app. The thermometer can withstand temperatures of 370 degrees, so there’s no worry of it melting in the oven, and it offers a battery life of 30 hours.

It’s also worth noting that the Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender Pro is now coming to the UK (it was out in the US already). This is a smart blender capable of sensing the ingredients it’s dealing with and adjusting its power and speed of the blades appropriately. Nifty.

We'll update this story as soon as we get pricing and release date for all of the products from SharkNinja. Until then, our dreams of a Double Stack Air Fryer will have to wait.