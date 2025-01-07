L’Oréal’s new tabletop skin analysis gadget will help you understand your skin’s needs in just five minutes

L’Oréal joins the reams of brands investing in next-generation skincare technology with its new Cell BioPrint device, a portable gadget that can analyze your skin and offer personalized recommendations.

Announced at CES 2025, the Cell BioPrint uses advanced technology from Korean biotech startup NanoEnTek and can measure L’Oréal-patented biomarkers within the skin to understand your skin’s rate of aging, responsiveness to skincare ingredients like retinol and even predict cosmetic issues like discoloration before they arise.

The process works using advanced proteomics, which is the study of how protein composition in the human body affects skin aging, offering personalized recommendations based on its findings.

It’s a simple five-minute process with just three steps; first, place the facial strip on your cheek and then into the buffer solution before loading said solution into the L’Oréal Cell BioPrint cartridge and inserting it into the machine for analysis. The Skin Connect device will then snap a few shots of your face and ask a few questions about any skin concerns and aging before dishing out the results.

(Image credit: L'Oréal)

As of writing, there’s no confirmed release date or price, but the L’Oréal Cell BioPrint is planned to pilot with a L'Oréal brand in Asia later in 2025. The device comes as a continuation of L'Oreal's ginger steps into the world of technology devices to accompany its wide range of cosmetic products, following in the stead of its CES 2024 AirLight Pro reveal.

Beauty tech seems to be out in full force at CES, with gadgets like the Cell BioPrint and Samsung’s new AI-powered micro-LED mirror offering levels of skincare personalization previously exclusive to costly specialist consultations.

That’s not to say these gadgets will be accessibly priced any time soon; in all likelihood, we’ll more likely see high-tech skin analysis gadgets decorating department stores before they grace the average home vanity. Still, there’s clearly a market for such insights; L'Oréal cites a survey of 2,000 US skincare users which found almost 80% of respondents take a trial-and-error approach to skincare, with the average person going through seven different cleansers before finding one they’re happy with.

