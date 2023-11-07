I usually avoid robot vacuums, but this record-low price on an iRobot makes me rethink my life choices

Black Friday deals are getting hotter as we move closer to the date, and while the discounts on the best Roomba Black Friday deals aren't as good right now as they were last week, some of the models are still at their record-low prices.

Take the iRobot Roomba Combo j5, for example. This robot vacuum and mop combo is on fire right now, hitting a new record low on Amazon in the US. Currently 42% off, it's almost half its retail price, which is a lot considering that it typically costs around $600.

This early Black Friday discount puts this mid-range model right in the budget sphere, making it accessible to thrifty consumers who don't necessarily want to commit to an expensive model. It's one of the best robot vacuums for robot vacuum newbies.

If you want more options on robot vacuums, you should also check out the best robot vacuum Black Friday deals as brands like Shark, eufy, and roborock are also offering early Black Friday discounts as well.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 - new record-low price

iRobot Roomba Combo j5: was $600 now $349 at Amazon

42% off - One of iRobot's more affordable robot vacuum and mop combos is at its lowest price ever right now at Amazon with this whopping 42% discount. This highly-rated robot vac sweeps and mops your floors at the same time, making it a fantastic value investment. It even has advanced features like mapping and obstacle avoidance.

If you know me, you know that I've been trying to steer clear of robot vacuums. It's not a weird quirk or me being a troll who's already formed strong opinions about something without ever trying it.

On the contrary, I have owned and tested more than my share of robot vacuums from different brands since the early days of iRobot. And, if I'm being perfectly honest, my experience with any of the ones I've owned has never really been as great as with the cordless vacuums - whether it's because they don't clean my floors to my satisfaction or they have issues with their mapping technology.

After chatting with a friend last weekend about them, however, my strong feelings about robot vacuums are starting to thaw. Especially during this busy time of the year when I've found it difficult to vacuum my apartment every day. I have two cats; so it's an absolute necessity to do so. Robot vacuums have their uses.

They might not be able to clean as well as I would, but they can keep my apartment as clean as they can until I get around to vacuuming myself. And, because this particular model can mop and vacuum at the same time, it helps deep clean it a little so I don't have to look at dirt stains on the floor or be afraid of walking barefoot.

The best part is that I don't even have to lift a finger. I can just ask Alexa to tell it to start cleaning as needed as well as set a routine so it automatically does it as scheduled.

The fact that this near-50% discount makes the iRobot Roomba Combo j5 affordable is just cherry on top.

More early Black Friday sales