Want to get fit for 2025? Then grab this Cyber Monday ice cream maker deal – no seriously

If you're looking to kickstart your 2025 fitness goals early, then the one Cyber Monday deal you need to buy is an ice cream maker.

Hear me out. If you want to lose weight or transform your physique, the most important thing you can do is eat in a calorie deficit. By limiting calories (in a sustainable fashion), you can start to shed body fat, reduce your BMI, and get healthier.

But if you're anything like me, a killer sweet tooth can derail even the most intense gym regimen. So what if you could make delicious, healthy (er) ice cream at home, and satisfy those sweet cravings without torpedoing your diet? Step forward, the Ninja Creami.

Today's best Ninja Creami Cyber Monday deal

Ninja CREAMi: was $199 now $149 at Walmart With a massive $50 off, you can save big on the Ninja CREAMi and get an ice cream maker for just $149. It can make pretty much any recipe you can think of, including super healthy ice cream that can help you stay on track regarding your macros and calories.

Ninja CREAMi: was £199.99 now £141.99 at Amazon There's an even better saving in the UK of 29%, nearly £60 off for a new lowest-ever price of £141.99. Available in the copper color, I bought mine in July and have no regrets.

A Ninja CREAMi can be used to make delicious ice cream of any kind, but it's also a secret fitness weapon.

I use it to make pints of ice cream that only clock in at around 400 calories, with 40 grams of protein for good measure.

I can eat an entire pint every day, and come away completely satisfied that I've had my sweet treat for the day, helping me to ditch denser, unhealthy treats like sweets, cake, and chocolate.

Of course, you can always use one for an indulgent recipe too when the mood strikes.

