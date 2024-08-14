The cult Ninja Creami is going cheap at John Lewis – grab it now and make your own ice cream in 3 minutes

Right now, you can grab the Ninja Creami ice cream and smoothie maker for just £149.99 at John Lewis – A huge saving of 25% off the usual price, and the cheapest it's ever been.
The Creami has proved enormously popular since its launch earlier this year thanks to its sheer speed, letting you churn a 500ml batch of ice cream or sorbet in three minutes or less, compared to half an hour for a conventional ice cream maker.
"I was surprised by how easy it was to use considering its many features and functions and loved how many things you could use it for," said reviewer Bethan Girdler-Maslen at our sister site T3.com. "I’ll definitely be using it throughout the year and not just during the summer."
You can experiment with tastes and textures to your heart's content, and there's even a mix-in function that evenly distributes fruit, nuts, chocolate, or other delicious treats throughout the finished dessert.
Today's best Ninja Creami deal
Ninja Creami: was £199.99 now £149.99 at John Lewis
This enormously popular home ice cream maker can whip up a batch of custom dessert in a couple of minutes, and it's never been cheaper with 25% off at John Lewis. That's even better than Amazon's current deal price (just about).
Price check: Amazon: £150 | Dunelm: £200
The Creami includes a recipe book full of ideas for tasty desserts, and includes both dairy and non-dairy options.
When you buy it from John Lewis, you'll also get free click-and-collect delivery (to a Collect+ point, or a John Lewis or Waitrose store near you) and a two-year guarantee included. Now that's a cool deal.
Not in the UK? Check out more Ninja Creami deals where you are below:
