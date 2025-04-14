This curling wand looks like a drill and I'm not sure if it's dumb or genius

The MDLondon Curl is a curling wand with a difference. For one, it looks more like something you'd find in a tool box than on a dressing table. That right-angled wand is designed to be more comfortable to hold, for a styling experience with more control and less arm-ache. Unfortunately, the only demo video I can find shows someone having their hair done, and I'm struggling to envisage how you might use it on yourself.

The main body of the curler is shaped very similarly to most of today's best hair dryers. It's not a hair dryer, though – there's no air blowing out. The ceramic barrels simply heat up to set the hair into place, like a traditional curling tong.

Another cool upgrade is that the curl barrel is swappable. The Curl comes with four different barrel styles, and you can simply switch them out for different looks. There's a fairly standard 25mm barrel, a chunkier 31mm one for bigger curls, an ultra-thin 10mm one for super-tight corkscrews and an intriguing reverse conical one (pictured below) that the brand says will give you a relaxed, beachy look.

(Image credit: MDLondon)

While I'm still a little unsure about the right-angled design, I am fully sold on the idea of swappable barrels. In a market flooded with multi-stylers, it's starting to feel old-fashioned to have a tool that just does one thing, and this is a clever way to add versatility. Tiny curling wands (to create tight curls) are having a bit of a moment right now, but for most people that'll just be an occasional look rather than something for every day. Adding it as an option alongside more relaxed curl barrel options saves you from having to buy a whole separate gadget that you just might not need that often.

We've tested MDLondon hair gadgets before and been consistently impressed – the MDLondon Strait features in our best hair straightener roundup, and we found the MDLondon Blow hair dryer "lightweight yet luxurious, compact yet powerful". Both have some slightly out-of -the-ordinary design tweaks, although neither are quite as head-turning as the Curl. I'm interested to see how it holds up in practice, and if other haircare brands start to follow suit.

Heat vs air

It's a little unusual to see a traditional heated tong (albeit within a non-traditional design) being launched these days. The current focus seems to be all about Dyson Airwrap-style tools that use directed air to create curls using the Coanda effect. The idea is that it's better for your long-term hair health because there's less extreme heat.

While I do like that approach – I've just reviewed the Dyson Airwrap i.d. and was very impressed, and today's best Airwrap dupes are increasingly capable too – I will concede that it does have its drawbacks. Curls created using air still tend to drop more quickly than those created using heat, the styling process takes longer (and especially if you're diligent about using a cold shot to help set each curl) and it can be fiddly, too – hair is attracted to the barrel and wraps around automatically, but you have to be precise or you'll end up with strands from other curls getting pulled into the curl you're currently working on. It might be that a revamped traditional tong is just what we need.

The MDLondon Curl curling wand is only currently available in the UK, and it costs £129 (but that would make it around $168 or AU$270, as a rough estimate).