Our top-rated portable espresso maker is cheaper than ever today, and makes the perfect stocking filler for coffee lovers

Looking for a last-minute stocking filler for the coffee-lover in your life? Right now, you can pick up the super compact Wacaco Picopresso coffee maker for just £103.92 (was £129.99) at Amazon – the cheapest it's ever been.

The Wacaco Picopresso currently holds the title of 'best portable machine' in our roundup of the best coffee makers, and although it's small enough to fit in your hand, our reviewer Carrie-Ann Skinner found that it "produces smooth, intense coffee with a lovely crema on top". Unlike most of the best espresso machines, the Picopresso uses no electricity, instead using a little elbow-grease to generate up to 18 bars of pressure via a hand pump.

If you're not in the UK, scroll a little further down this article for today's best deals on the Wacaco Picopresso where you are.

Today's best Wacaco Picopresso deal

Wacaco Picopresso: was £129.99 now £103.92 at Amazon This hand-pumped espresso machine is a perfect gift for the coffee-lover on the move, weighing only 249g, fitting in a pocket, and generating up to 18 bars of pressure. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it, and if you order it now, it'll arrive in time for Christmas.

The Picopresso is truly tiny – at ‎10.6 x 7.8 x 7.1cm it's small enough to tuck into a side-pocket of a bag for taking to the office, a campsite, or anywhere else. Just add ground coffee (up to 18g for a double espresso), hot water, and give it a few squeezes to get it up to pressure. It comes with a scoop for your grounds, a neat tamper to get them nice and even, a cleaning brush, and a smart travel case.

During our testing we found it reassuringly well made, with smart features like an escape valve that releases excess pressure if you accidentally get too enthusiastic (the faster you pump the machine, the more pressure is generated). Our only real criticism was that there's no line to mark the maximum level for its water tank, but that's a minor quibble. For more details, take a look at our full Wacaco Picopresso review.