One-touch coffee for under AU$70? It’s possible with this Lavazza espresso machine deal

Deals
By published

Plus, with 64 capsules included, it’s like getting the machine for free

A white Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie coffee machine on an orange background, with &quot;Don&#039;t Miss&quot; text in white and the Techradar logo.
(Image credit: Lavazza / Future)
Jump to:

For a convenient, fuss-free caffeine shot in the morning, a pod coffee machine is the way to go. All you need to do is pop a coffee capsule in, press a button and you’ll be caffeinated in no time at all. The Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie is regarded as one of the best pod coffee machines available.

We’re not talking from direct experience here, having not reviewed this machine ourselves, but our friends over at Real Homes have put the Jolie Plus model through its paces, where it earned a respectable four stars. And, right now, you can nab one, complete with 64 coffee capsules to get your started, from Amazon for just AU$69. Considering the A Modo Mio pods cost just under AU$1 each based on a pack of 16 at Australia’s major supermarkets, you’re practically getting the machine for free.

The A Modo Mio Jolie has been around for some time, and since its launch, Lavazza has introduced a Plus model and an Evo. As far as we can tell, the new machines don’t appear to introduce any new features, meaning it’s a testament to how well the base Jolie model performs. And at just AU$69, we can’t think of many more affordable ways to get a perfectly brewed morning cuppa.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie
Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie: was AU$99 now AU$69 at Amazon

Save AU$30

With just two buttons to brew a coffee for long or short espresso and a simple handle mechanism to load a capsule inside, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie is a foolproof solution to your morning caffeine hit. It accepts the extensive range of A Modo Mio capsules and even comes with 64 included to get you on your way. Prefer your coffee with milk? You can get the same machine with an integrated milk frother for AU$170.

View Deal

As we’ve mentioned, we can’t find any discernible difference between the Jolie on sale and the Jolie Plus model reviewed, meaning Real Homes’ reasons to buy the machine apply here, too. They include the fact that this machine’s simplicity is all an espresso fan actually needs to brew a good coffee, saving themselves from learning how to use a more complicated manual machine.

Plus, Real Homes noted “the coffee itself both looks and tastes the part with the traditional espresso crema and authentic taste”. What more can you ask for? How about the fact the compact dimensions make it easy to place on any kitchen countertop?

Amazon AU says this AU$30 saving on what was already an affordable pod coffee machine is a limited-time deal, so we can’t guarantee it will last forever. If you’ve been looking for a cost-effective route to tasty coffee, look no further.

Max Langridge
Max Langridge
Staff Writer

