Aldi recalls 28,000 coffee makers after reports of burns, telling owners to return or destroy them

Aldi has issued a recall for a compact coffee maker that could expel hot water during use, potentially causing burns. If you own an Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker, you should stop using it immediately, and either return it or cut the cord.

Aldi has recalled about 28,000 of the machines, which were sold in grocery stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia from July to September last year. They were sold in four colors (blue, gray, purple and pink, shown below), and measure approximately 11 x 4.7 x 12in / 28 x 12 x 30cm.

If you're not sure whether your espresso machine is included in the recall, look at the rating label on the bottom for the model number 708924 or 708925, and one of the following UPC codes:

4061464174788

4061464174801

4061464174849

4061464174825

4061464174863

If your machine has been recalled, you can return it to an Aldi store for a refund of the original price of $49.99 plus any sales tax.

Alternatively, you can claim a $75 Aldi gift card by visiting the recall site, registering it, and following the instructions to cut the cord and dispose of it safely. You'll need a pair of scissors and a marker pen, and you'll be asked to take photos of the machine showing its model and registration number, and the severed cord.

The Aldi Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker was sold in four colors, all of which have been recalled (Image credit: Aldi)

Why was the machine recalled?

Aldi is co-operating with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to recall the coffee maker after receiving 25 reports of coffee makers ejecting hot water during use. Three people reported burns as a result.

If you have any questions, take a look at the official CPSC notice, visit the product recall page (which includes an example of the sticker found underneath the affected coffee makers), or call Aldi toll-free on 888-770-7124.

