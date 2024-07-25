Espresso, cold brew, or drip – Ninja's new three-in-one coffee machine does it all

Ninja has launched a new three-in-one coffee maker that makes precisely-measured espresso, cold brew, and drip coffee. The Ninja Luxe Café also has grinder with 25 settings, a scale for weighing out the perfect dose of coffee for your preferred brew an automatic milk frother and whisk to get exactly the right texture for your drink.
The espresso option lets you choose your preferred strength and temperature, with double and quadruple shot settings for those mornings when you need an extra kick to get you started.
The drip coffee option can brew 6-18oz coffee hot or cold, and for the summer, the machine can also make cold-pressed espresso shots (useful for an espresso martini, or espresso and tonic). Cold pressing doesn't extract the same flavors as using hot water, and (like cold brewing) generally produces a less acidic, more mellow tasting drink.
If you're not confident wielding a steam wand, there's also a hands-free froth system that combines steaming and whisking to get exactly the right texture. You can use dairy or plant milk, and take your pick from steamed milk, thin froth, thick froth, and cold foam. The only thing it won't do is pour the latte art for you.
The Ninja Luxe Café is available to buy direct from Ninja for $499.99, making it a more affordable alternative to multi-function coffee machines like the all-singing, all-dancing Jura Z10 (albeit without the Wi-Fi connectivity). The Luxe Café will soon be on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target too.
You might also like
- Our favorite Smeg coffee machine now froths milk perfectly without a wand
- How to make your favorite coffee at home
- Coffee maker vs espresso machine: which one is best for you
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cat is Homes Editor on TechRadar, specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a journalist for 15 years, is a keen home cook, and is here to help you choose the right tech for your home, get the best deals, and do more with your new devices.