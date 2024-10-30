This top-rated Ninja Air Fryer is back to its lowest price at Amazon

This Ninja Air Fryer is ideal for prepping for Thanksgiving. But, even without a holiday dinner on your mind, you can meal prep for an entire family at the press of a button. You can now get the Ninja Foodi DZ550 Air Fryer at Amazon for $129.99 (was $249.99).

The last time we saw this price for the Ninja DZ550 was over a year ago. It's still a popular model that stands out with its capacity, speed, and efficiency. While a lonesome apartment dweller might not need one this size, it's perfect for families and shared spaces where large, quick meals are a must.

Today's best Ninja air fryer deal

Ninja Foodi DZ550 Air Fryer: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This might be the lowest price for the Ninja Foodi DZ550 you'll see all year. This beefy fryer is best known for its two independent five-quart baskets that can cook two meals in two different ways at the same time. The full 10-qt capacity can cook up to 8lbs of chicken wings or two 6lb chickens faster than a traditional oven. How fast and how much food it prepares stands out as a selling point, especially for families. The six cooking programs (Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.)adjust the settings for you and it even comes with a built-in Foodi Smart Thermometer.

The Ninja Foodi DZ550 Air Fryer is essentially the US version of the Ninja Foodi AF300 from the UK. That's one we gave five out of five in our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300 review. Its biggest selling point is its 10-qt capacity with two 5-qt air fryer baskets, which make it possible to cook different foods two different ways at the same time using six cooking preset programs.

Air fryers might have a bad reputation for their similarities to traditional ovens, but they are faster and sometimes offer a wider temperature range. The DZ550 Air Fryer can cook two six-pound chickens up to 30% faster than an oven and covers temperatures between 105°F and 450°F

The built-in Foodi Smart Thermometer also saves you the trouble of buying a separate thermometer for your food. As a plus, the nonstick cooking baskets and dishwasher-safe crisper plates make it easier to clean than an oven.

For more, browse our general best air fryers and best small air fryers for apartments and homes with small counterspaces. Also take a look at smart kitchen gadgets while you're at it.