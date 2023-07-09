These Buffalo air fryer cauliflower bites taste just like chicken

In a bid to cut down on how much meat I eat, I've been trying to find new and interesting vegetable dishes that are easy to cook in the air fryer.

During my hunt, I came across this air fryer cauliflower bites recipe that is not only quick to make but is said to taste so much like chicken that you can't tell the difference.

During my time reviewing the best air fryers I've seen many claims like this so I decided to put it to the test – and I was not disappointed. The batter gives the bites flavor and crunch, while the addition of Buffalo sauce adds a level of succulence and a touch of spice.

Below, I show you how easy it is to turn a simple cauliflower head into a delicious meat-free snack, or accompaniment for any occasion.

Air fryer cauliflower bites recipe

The air fryer cauliflower bites recipe I followed is from TikTok foodie, Gigi Madanipour. It's already been watched half a million times and counting.

Air fryer cauliflower bites ingredients

The seasonings listed below can be swapped in or out depending on your taste, as can the Buffalo sauce. If you can't find Buffalo sauce in the store, you can make your own by mixing butter, hot sauce, and vinegar together.

1 cauliflower head

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup Buffalo sauce

(Image credit: Future)

Air fryer cauliflower bites method

To make air fryer cauliflower bites you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L

Medium mixing bowl

Spatula, flipper, or any kitchen utensil that can lift the cauliflower bites from the air fryer basket safely

Step 1: Cut the cauliflower head into bite-sized pieces.

Step 2: Mix the flour, dry seasoning, and water in a bowl and mix well to create a batter.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Stir the cauliflower bites into the batter, ensuring each one is as evenly coated as possible, and transfer them to the air fryer basket.

Step 4: Set the air fryer to 400°F (200°C) for 15 minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: After 10 minutes, remove the air fryer basket and coat the cauliflower bites in the Buffalo sauce. Mix well and cook for a further five minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 5: Remove the cauliflower bites from the air fryer and serve on their own, or with a dipping sauce of your choice.

(Image credit: Future)

Air fryer cauliflower bites verdict

Granted these cauliflower bites don't taste exactly like chicken, but they're not far off and if you're trying to cut down on meat or looking for new vegetarian snack options, they're a great alternative.

They're also one of a growing number of air fryer sides and accompaniments that my family love.

Since first trying this recipe, I've experimented by replacing Buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, as well as a blue cheese sauce and I've not had a bad batch yet. Just make sure you add the sauces towards the end of the cooking to avoid them splitting, curdling, or forming a thick skin on the bites.

