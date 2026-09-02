The Ninja Crispi Microwave is on sale in the UK today for £359.99

It has eight microwave modes and five air-frying presets

Like all Crispi air fryers, it comes with a set of non-toxic glass dishes for storing, cooking, and serving food

Got a small kitchen? Ninja's new air fryer and microwave combo might be exactly what you need, with capacity and cooking features that rival those of your conventional oven, so you could replace it with an extra cupboard.

The Ninja Crispi Microwave has a flatbed-style design rather than a traditional microwave turntable, giving you more space to cook, and lets you combine cooking modes so you can defrost, cook, and crisp foods like fries and nuggets all in one go.

This isn't the first air fryer and microwave combo we've seen at TechRadar (we awarded the Samsung Combi Smart Microwave four stars out of five when we tested it), but the new Ninja Crispi has some advantages over its rivals.

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Like all Crispi air fryers, it comes with a set of non-toxic glass dishes that you can use to store, cook and serve food, plus a specially designed steam lid that's ideal for safely cooking foods like vegetables and dumplings.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

It has the same five air-frying presets as other Crispi fryers too (air fry, max crisp, air roast, air bake, and air grill), but also has eight microwave modes, including some unusual but very useful options such as 'soften butter' for baking, and 'beverage' for when your tea has gone cold, or you're in the mood for hot chocolate now that the evenings are drawing in.

The Crispi Microwave is a particularly good option for families as well; not only does it have a huge capacity, it has a two-step child lock to prevent curious little ones opening the door during use.

The Ninja Crispi Microwave is available from today (September 2) direct from Ninja for £359.99, and comes in four colours: silver, black, stone gold, and dark blue. We'll be putting it through our usual battery of tests, so if you're not sure whether it's the right appliance to replace your regular oven, check back again soon to see how it performed.

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