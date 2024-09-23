Cosori's new king-size air fryer can cook a whole family meal, and it's going cheap with this introductory offer

Cosori, maker of some of the best air fryers we've tested here at TechRadar, has just launched a new extra-large fryer that's big enough to serve a whole family and has a removable divider so you can choose how much cooking space you want.

The Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer has six cooking modes (bake, air fry, roast, dry, grill, and reheat) and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can control it from your phone via the Cosori app. The app also gives you access to hundreds of recipes and cooking charts to help you adapt cooking times for your favorite dishes.

Its four heating elements (two on the top and two at the bottom) help ensure your food is cooked evenly on all sides without drying out.

The Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer has a removeable divider so you can cook one large item or two smaller portions (Image credit: Cosori)

Early bird offer

The Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L has the same capacity as the Ninja Double Stack XL, but its large chamber and removable divider give you more flexibility than the Double Stack. You can also cook one large item or two smaller portions. If you choose to cook two different items at once, you can sync their cooking times so they're both finished at the same time.

The trade-off is that the TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L needs more space on your kitchen worktop (the Double Stack's two-tier design means it has a smaller footprint), but the Cosori TwinFry is also cheaper thanks to an introductory offer that knocks £60 off the regular price. The Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L is available from Amazon with an RRP of £289.99, but checking the 'Apply £60 voucher' box will bring that down to £229.99.

We're currently testing the Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L and the Cosori Air Fryer TurboBlaze 6L and will bring you full reviews of both very soon.

