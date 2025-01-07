Think Oura and Samsung's smart rings look good? Ultrahuman just unveiled its Ultrahuman Rare 18K gold and platinum luxury smart rings at CES 2025

Ultrahuman Rare smart ring unveiled at CES 2025 It's a smart ring coated in precious metals: gold, rose gold, and platinum Other smart rings just use colored titanium

Health and wellness tech company Ultrahuman, maker of the Ultrahuman Ring Air smart ring, has unveiled its latest addition to its smart ring lineup at CES 2025 : the Ultrahuman Rare, a line of ‘luxury’ smart rings plated with 18-karat gold and platinum.

The current top contenders for the title of best smart ring , the Oura Ring 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Ring , offer gold and silver colorways (while Oura also offers rose gold) but they’re not actually gold. Oura’s offering, for example, is “titanium with physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating in Gold, Silver, and Rose Gold colors” according to the Oura site, while the Samsung Galaxy Ring is similar, listing its material as titanium only in all colorways.

Real gold is a notoriously soft metal, but this is a 'luxury' smart ring more along the lines of jewelery, and less suited for bashing about. In a press release, Ultrahuman founder and CEO Mohit Kumar said: “With Rare, we’ve reimagined what a smart ring can be, creating a masterpiece that not only brings personal wellness but also embodies the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship.”

The ring comes in three colorways: Dune (with its outer shell wrapped in 18K gold), Desert Rose (18K rose gold) and Desert Snow (PT950 platinum), and will be on sale in luxury stores Printemps in Paris and Selfridges in London.

We don’t yet have pricing for all regions, but after reaching out to Ultrahuman, a representative confirmed “we’re looking at various locations in the US and the rest of the world. For instance - New York, Milan, Dubai and India.” We do know the cost in GBP:

Dune - £1,499 (around $1,900 / AU$3,000)

- £1,499 (around $1,900 / AU$3,000) Desert Rose - £1,499 (around $1,900 / AU$3,000)

- £1,499 (around $1,900 / AU$3,000) Desert Snow - £1,799 (around $2,250 / AU$3,600)

Rare users also gain a lifetime of access to Ultrahuman X, Ultrahuman’s device insurance package.

Watch the Ultrahuman Rare preview below:

Analysis: Legit smart ring or PR stunt?

This sort of super-luxury stuff isn’t new to the tech-scene, whether it’s gold-plated phones or Hermes-branded versions of the best Apple Watches . There are always devices being packaged with exclusive branding or premium materials designed to add a little extra onto the price tag and generate headlines like this one.

However, given that rings occupy the jewelery space, a gold or platinum-plated smart ring makes a lot of sense. It allows people to wear them as legitimate style pieces, while enjoying the benefits that come with a smart ring – especially one as good as Ultrahuman’s. We rated the Ultrahuman Ring Air very highly in our review, scoring it four stars, and I think there could be a real market for these luxury versions.