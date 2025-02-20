OnePlus seeks FDA approval for Sleep Apnea Detection on its watch and takes on Apple in the process

OnePlus is looking for FDA approval for its Sleep Apnea detection feature

The OnePlus Watch 3 launched without FDA certification for its ECG feature

Without FDA approval, these features are unusable in the US

OnePlus is hoping the OnePlus Watch 3 could get FDA approval for its new sleep apnea detection feature, bringing it one step closer to rivaling the best Apple Watches.

We’ve been testing the OnePlus Watch 3 all this week, and it’s a powerhouse of a watch. With five days (120 hours) of battery life, sophisticated health tracking, and all Wear OS 5’s smarts and third-party apps at its metaphorical fingertips, it’s looking likely to end up on our best Android watches list.

However, one area where it cannot compete with Apple’s watches is its features’ approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With FDA certification seen as the gold standard for health-based features, the OnePlus Watch 3’s ECG feature failed to receive this certification in time for launch, leaving ithe feature unusable for potential US users.

Not to be deterred, OnePlus is seeking FDA regulatory approval for a different feature, sleep apnea detection, first identified by Wareable during an interview with OnePlus' Dr. Leo Zhang, Head of Research & Development. Sleep apnea is one of the features scanned for as part of the OnePlus Watch 3’s 60-second Health Check-In feature, alongside snoring detection, oxygen saturation, and other night-time metrics.

During the Apple Watch Series 10 launch in September 2024, Apple made much out of its new Breathing Disturbances feature, which notifies users that they may be experiencing signs of sleep apnea and recommends they check in with a medical professional. The feature was FDA-approved days after the device’s launch.

OnePlus has a significant advantage over Apple regarding sleep tracking, and that’s battery life. Compared to the Apple Watch’s meager 18 hours, the OnePlus’ 120-hour behemoth can go from day to night with no charge in between. Apple gets fast charging, but if you forget to charge it, you’re still likely left with a dead watch in the morning.

Adding an FDA-approved sleep apnea detection feature could be a major kudos for OnePlus – although given the gulf between Android and the best watches for iPhone, it’s unlikely this will be the deciding factor for users looking to switch operating systems.

