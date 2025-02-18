Garmin's latest update offers a to-do list task manager app, in a swerve towards traditional smartwatch territory

Garmin has released a new app called ComingUp

It can be used to log to-dos, deadlines and more

It runs in the background of your device, so may have an impact on battery life

Garmin has released a new app, ComingUp, which works as a to-do list for some of the best Garmin watches. The app comes with a QWERTY keyboard for task entry, and can talk to various task management services, including Microsoft To Do, Google Tasks, and Todoist, to ensure your tasks sync across your connected services.

Garmin has always walked the line between being some of the best fitness trackers and incorporating some of the features common on the best smartwatches. It appears the company could be preparing to tiptoe over that line.

Naturally, that extra data that's running regular syncs in the background can have an impact on battery life, but given how robust Garmin watches are in that regard we've got no major concerns.

How to get ComingUp on your Garmin (and which watches can get it)

(Image credit: Garmin)

You can find ComingUp in the ConnectIQ store here, and it's worth noting it'll need your permission to run in the background, access to your Garmin Connect profile, and the ability to send and receive data.

Garmin says it syncs in real-time, so your lists will update instantly while you're working away from your desk. As someone who loves a workout at lunch but my head is always filling with ideas for my afternoon, that could be a huge help.

Perhaps best of all are the new reminders for tasks. Getting a timely reminder of your next task being due can help users stay on target, and could be a huge help.

As for compatibility, the full list is on the app link above and it's very extensive. Most of Garmin's most popular models can access the ComingUp app, including the Garmin Fenix 8, Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Instinct 3, Garmin Venu 3 and the Garmin Forerunner range.

