The best-value smartwatch works with Android and iPhone, and it just got a 26% price cut

I'm currently testing the CMF Watch Pro 2, and after just a few days with it, I'm convinced that Nothing's marvellous wearable is the best cheap smartwatch out there, period. While I'm not quite ready to pen my full review, I've seen more than enough to recommend it to anyone, especially at this massive Amazon discount.

Right now you can get a CMF Watch Pro 2 at Amazon US for just $58.65, or £65 in the UK.

For that, you get a snapper smartwatch with up to 11 days of battery life, and compatibility with both Android and iPhone, a rare thing these days. Check out the full deal below.

Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2: was $79 now $58.65 Get more than $20 (26%) off the CMF Watch Pro 2, now a staggering $58.65, the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. Comes with health and fitness tracking, an AMOLED display, notifications, and 11-day battery life.

Nothing Watch Pro 2: was £69 now £64 A more modest saving in the UK, get £5 off the already-inexpensive Orange version of the CMF Watch Pro 2 by nothing, featuring all the same great features and that all-important cross-compatibility.

We loved the CMF Watch Pro by Nothing, and for the second iteration the company has completely changed the design.

The squircle has made way for a pure circle, and there are some big changes under the hood, too. The display is a lot smaller but now comes with auto-brightness tech and a slightly higher refresh rate. There are more watch faces, a new custom widget function, and more. Gesture control is also present as is a new raise-to-wake function, however I've found this doesn't tend to work as well as it should.

I've been using the CMF Watch Pro 2 in preparation for a full TechRadar review, and I have to say I'm extremely impressed. While it works seamlessly on both Android and iPhone, iOS users will get syncing with the Apple Health app, with data for a range of metrics including exercise, heart rate, and blood oxygen. For the price, the watch delivers a smooth user experience that comes close to the much more expensive Apple Watch SE 2.

The Watch isn't without its flaws, it's certainly more limited than Apple Watch or Wear OS offerings, but for the price this is really a tremendous bit of kit and excellent value.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is a lot different from the original and that styling will divide opinion, but at this price, it's very hard to ignore!