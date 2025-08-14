Samsung’s best smartwatch is now down to its lowest Aussie price ever – save a massive AU$770

Samsung might have just released its Galaxy Watch 8 range of wearables, but at the top of the company’s smartwatch food chain you’ll still find the Galaxy Watch Ultra. A large 47mm heavy-duty fitness tracker, it’s now fallen to its lowest Australian price ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is normally Samsung’s most expensive smartwatch, but this exceptional 59% price drop at Amazon brings its price down below that of the company’s standard range of Galaxy wearables.

Usually, the Ultra's price makes it recommendable only to those who live and breathe fitness, or need the extra durability for their job. However, this deal price makes it impossible to ignore for anyone looking for accurate, in-depth health and fitness tracking from a stylish, if slightly bulky, smartwatch.

Save 59% (AU$770) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was AU$1,299 now AU$529 at Amazon Samsung's Ultra watch is made for triathlons, rockclimbing and deep-sea diving. However, at this price it basically means anyone gets to benefit from its varied exercise tracking – it'll accurately analyse your swim, bike ride, hike or gym session. If you've been after a big screen smartwatch for easy viewing while sweat's dripping from your brow, this giant and intelligent timepiece is what you've been waiting for. This discount applies to the Titanium Grey and Titanium Silver models. Titanium White is discounted, but only down to AU$760.48. Read more ▼

Despite having been released in 2024, the Watch Ultra is still a cut above the current crop of smartwatches from Samsung, outpacing the Watch 8 range on durability, overall size, water resistance and battery capacity. It’s even slightly lighter than the Watch 8 Classic, weighing 60.5g versus the Classic’s 63.5g.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we praised the wearable for its programmable quick button, tough titanium chassis and exceptional feature set, particularly for encouraging fitness goals and tracking specific routines, though we weren’t impressed that the display itself was no larger than a 44mm Galaxy Watch.

When the Watch Ultra first debuted, I found it to be a welcome companion for my day-to-day exercise. I’m not exactly the Ultra’s target market, as I was tracking walks and work travel as opposed to kayaking and intensive jogs, but I still saw benefit in its coaching system, which encourages you to move faster with wrist vibrations and tracks your distance through GPS data.

But I’d recommend only considering the Watch Ultra if you’re already a Samsung phone user – otherwise its gesture toggle feature (for cancelling alarms and stopping music with a literal pinch) will be lost on you. The same can be said if you’re not really somebody doing a lot of fitness activities – if you’re just after a casual smartwatch, this probably isn’t the one for you. And fair enough, considering it’s pretty bulky.

