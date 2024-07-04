Nothing's new budget smartwatch has a great design feature you won't find on an Apple or Galaxy Watch

Nothing is gearing up to debut lots of new tech in its budget-friendly CMF line including the CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2, and the CMF Watch Pro 2 on July 8. We’re still in the dark when it comes to many of the details on these products, but it has announced one fairly unique design feature that’ll appear on the Watch Pro 2 – interchangeable bezels.

The specifics haven’t been divulged yet, but in an image Nothing shared online we see that it’s possible to unclip the Watch Pro 2’s default bezel. It could then likely be replaced by options with different thicknesses or aesthetics to further customize the style of your smartwatch beyond the strap and digital watch face. This is what we saw from the Xiaomi Watch S3’s changeable bezels when it debuted a few months ago.

While for many people price and specs will be the main deciding factors, design is a major consideration for some when purchasing their accessories – smart or not. And in general, that's an area that smartwatches have struggled with, as their designs typically boast a variation of the same slightly futuristic, metallic look. The CMF Watch Pro 2 could change things for the better in this department.

It also ties into what appears to be the main focus of this upcoming CMF drop: lots of customization.

Customization is the key

Sticking with the watch, Nothing has said you can “build watch faces that suit your daily needs” to customize which details and features you want quick access to. Meanwhile, images of the CMF Phone 1 have shown wildly different versions of its back plate.

The engineer’s aesthetic.CMF Phone 1 celebrates technical craftsmanship with its uniquely adaptable nature. Customisable. Functional. Yours.Learn everything at the next Nothing Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/0fqYkaf4OXJuly 3, 2024

Some feature a kickstand, others a carabiner-like clip, and others show what appears to be a battery pack. You can presumably swap between these options by unwinding the screws that Nothing has proudly emphasized on social media alongside a CMF screwdriver.

The only fairly standard-looking product is this lineup are the Buds Pro 2, though we’ll have to wait and see what Nothing announces on July 8.

