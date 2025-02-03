Late start to your new year fitness goals? The Fitbit Versa 4 is now 25% off at Amazon

The best smartwatches come in all shapes and sizes, and cater to a wide variety of budgets. If you're looking for a trusted brand at an affordable price, then it doesn't get much better than the Fitbit range. Thanks to a new deal that's just dropped, you can grab the Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon for $149.95 (was $199.95).

This wearable is small, affordable, and provides a good level of smartwatch functionality and health tracking. It might not be down to the cheapest price we've ever seen, but this is still a good offer for the solid smartwatch outside of the major sales events. A good pickup to kick off February if you're only just starting your new year fitness goals.

Today's best Fitbit Versa 4 deal

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $149.45 at Amazon The Fitbit Versa 4 offers an awful lot for the price, something that is especially true after this 25% discount. The smartwatch comes with standard heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, but one of the standouts that isn't common at this price point is the onboard GPS, which means you can track your exercise without needing to carry your mobile phone around with you. Get it quick, though, as this deal won't be around for long.

Read our Fitbit Versa 4 review to find out more but in summary, we found this smartwatch to deliver great battery life as well as a "buffet of surface-level elements of smartwatches and more hardcore fitness watches".

The Fitbit Versa 4 contains a wide range of different health metrics, including heart rate and SpO2, which is ideal for making sure your vitals are functioning correctly. You can also track these while exercising through a variety of different exercise modes.

But it's not just a health and exercise tracker. It also functions as an extension to your mobile phone. Make and receive calls, read texts, and keep up-to-date with all your phone's notifications. It also has Amazon Alexa built-in for even easier operation.

Fitbit offers a wide range of smartwatches, which is why we've got a dedicated guide to the best Fitbit. Alternatively, we have the best fitness tracker guide, which includes watches from a whole range of manufacturers.