Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game

Find out good (or bad) your golf game really is

Garmin clippd integration
(Image credit: Garmin)
  • Garmin's golf watches are getting a big upgrade
  • The company is bringing integration with Clippd
  • Clippd is a data platform that can help golfers improve their game

Garmin has announced a big upgrade for its golf watches that will bring data-driven insights from Clippd to its specialist golf line.

Not only does Garmin make some of the best smartwatches for running and fitness, its Approach range includes many of the best golf watches thanks to features like preloaded course data, shot-tracking, and more.

Now Garmin has announced integration with Clippd, a data platform that helps golfers understand and improve their game.

"The agreement will seamlessly integrate Garmin’s on-course information into the Clippd consumer golf technology platform, giving players a more complete picture of their game," Garmin said this week.

Clippd will get on-course data from Garmin's smartwatches that include shot detection (including the Approach S70, Approach S44, and Approach S50), with even greater insights for those using the Approach CT10 sensors.

Garmin ups its golf game

Clippd provides golfers with metrics to measure golfing skills, including player quality, shot quality, the skills that drive their scores, and personalized improvement plans.

This move makes Clippd the first company to use Garmin's Golf Premium AP, which was launched earlier this year.

So, if you've been on the fence about a Garmin golf watch, this could be a great reason to take the plunge and bag one. Likewise, if you're a Clippd user, Garmin's Approach line is now the perfect complement to the platform. Clippd isn't cheap, mind you. Its monthly costs start at £20/$20, with prices north of $3,500 for annual team subscriptions.

The only bad news, of course, is that now you've even less of an excuse for your ropey bunker play and all those sliced tee shots.

